Gunda Raj In UP Continues: BJP Worker Allegedly Shoots Man Dead, Officials To Be Suspended

A man was shot dead in front of local officials on October 15 in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia over a dispute. Soon after the incident surfaced, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the suspension of officials who were present when the incident took place.

Jaiprakash,46, was allegedly shot dead by Dhirendra Singh, a BJP worker who is said to be a close aide of party MLA Surendra Singh.

Several visuals from the site where the man was shot have gone viral on social media, show a large number of people panicking and running frantically in the field.

A BJP leader from #UttarPradesh where failed Adityanath ji is the Hon'ble CM shot & killed a person in Balia IN FRONT of the SDM & CO.

Imagine if this happened in an opposition governed state!!

The Hon'ble PM continues to be silent on the pathetic state of governance in UP! pic.twitter.com/13JTaKD6fa — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) October 15, 2020

"The victim was allegedly shot at a meeting in Durjanpur village after an official cancelled a meeting which was related to the allotment of ration shops due to a dispute between the members who had gathered there," SP Devendra Nath said.



The meeting was held in a tent, with the presence of the administration and police officials on Thursday.

MLA Surendra Singh said that: "This is a casualty that can happen anywhere. In this incident, there was stone-pelting from both sides. The law will take its own course in the matter."

A police case has been registered against 15-20 people on the complaint of the victim's brother. No arrest has been made yet.

"Taking serious note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed that SDM, CO and police personnel present on the spot all be suspended immediately and strictest action should be taken against the accused," Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.



"The role of the officers shall be investigated and if responsible criminal action shall be taken," he said.

