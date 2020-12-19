UP: No Evidence Against 'Love Jihad', Court Orders Release Of Man, Ultrasound Confirms Miscarriage Of Wife

The 22-year-old woman whose husband was arrested under UP's controversial law against "Love-Jihad" while she was sent to a shelter home had suffered a miscarriage, an ultrasound examination at a private lab has confirmed.

The couple was taken to the cops by a local Bajrang Dal unit when they were on their way to get their marriage registered.

The young woman's husband and brother-in-law are set to be released after police failed to find any evidence to support the allegation that the woman had been forcibly converted.

"We found that the woman had had a miscarriage. There is an infection in her uterus, which should be treated to avoid further complications," Dr PS Sisodia, who performed her ultrasound told The Times of India.

The report mentions "bulky UT with endometriosis (tissue growing outside the uterus) and … blood clots in the UT."

The 22-year-old woman said that she was tortured at Nari Niketan where she was sent. She alleged that she was taken to a hospital by the shelter home staff and was given an injection by a doctor which caused her miscarriage.

The medical superintendent at the district hospital, however, claimed that the woman was given medicines to stop bleeding and pain.

After the private lab results surfaced, acting chief medical superintendent of the Moradabad district hospital Dr Nirmala Pathak said, "The reports provided by ultrasonologist Dr RP Mishra clearly said the foetus was visible but heartbeat was not there."

Dr Mishra said, "We were doubtful about the baby when the first ultrasound was performed. The heartbeat was not found. For the second test, we used a Doppler ultrasound but the heartbeat could not be found then either. For confirmation, I had asked for a trans vaginal scan because sometimes there are chances that the baby survives."



The woman was not been given her medical files when she was released on the grounds that it was a "medico-legal" case. Police, however, said they don't require the medical report.

Police have filed a report in the district court under Section 169 of the CrPC (release of accused when evidence is deficient) and requested release of her husband and brother-in-law.

"The court ordered their release on personal bonds of Rs 50,000 each," Moradabad ASP (rural) Vidya Sagar Mishra said on Friday.

