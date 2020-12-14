Woman Detained Under UP's New Law Against "Love Jihad" Suffers Miscarriage, Police Call It 'Fake News'

A 22-year-old Hindu woman who was detained by the Uttar Pradesh police under the state's new law against "love jihad" suffered a miscarriage at a shelter home at Moradabad, her mother-in-law alleged. The police, however, have dismissed all reports terming them as rumours and fake news.

Nearly one week ago, after the first case of Love Jihad surfaced, the police had arrested a man, identified as Rashid, and booked him under the new Love-Jihad law. A few days later, several media houses reported that the woman, who was shifted to a government shelter home, was forced into abortion.

The woman's mother-in-law alleged that injection might have been given to her to abort the baby because she wanted to marry a Muslim man and convert to Islam, Hindustan Times reported.

The police officials, however, called it a conspiracy to defame the government.

Child Protection Commission Chairman Dr Vishesh Gupta said Pinki, who is three-months pregnant, did not suffer a miscarriage.

"We deny the reports. We instructed the director of DPO, Moradabad to get the woman medically tested to know if she has been forced into abortion. The medical report clearly says that she is three-months pregnant. We have evidence," Dr Gupta told India Today TV.

One week ago when the burqa-clad woman was asked her name, she had informed that her name was "Pinky" and had come to register her marriage with a man named Rashid.

Later, Rashid and his brother were arrested for allegedly forcing the woman into converting to Islam by marrying her and booked under the new law.

Pinky, now Muskan Jahan, denied being forced into the marriage. She is also the first woman to be detained under the UP prohibition of unlawful conversion of religion ordinance 2020.

While Rashid was lodged in a jail in Uttar Pradesh, Pinky was sent to a government-run women protection home in Moradabad.

