Uttar Pradesh: Journalist Shot Dead In Ballia District, Second Such Incident In One Month

Nearly a month after a journalist was shot at in front of his daughters in Ghaziabad, another journalist was shot dead in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh on August 24.

The journalist, identified as Ratan Singh, who worked with a Hindi news channel was killed in the Fefana area of the Ballia district on Monday, the police said.

"Ratan Singh, a journalist working with a Hindi news channel was shot dead on Monday night in Phephana. He has been identified as Ratan Singh (45). We are investigating the case," Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said.

According to the police, the shooter was an associate of the victim and was shot dead after a violent scuffle broke out between the two.



"He was shot dead at the residence of the village head. It's being told that they had some old dispute." SP Devendra Nath said.

Ratan Singh's father, however, has disputed the claim by police. "There was no property dispute. Please go to the spot and see for yourself. The police is spinning the story," Binod Singh said.

All three men allegedly involved in the attack have been arrested.

"The accused had built a wall around the property. The accused had also placed a haystack on the land to stake claim, which was removed by the journalist. A fight broke out over the matter and the journalist was attacked. He died at the spot. Police have arrested three accused. Property dispute and old enmity are believed to be the reasons behind the attack," Subhash Dubey , Deputy Inspector General, Azamgarh Range said.

"I must state again the attack had nothing to do with the fact the man was a journalist," he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of ₹ 10 lakh for the family of the journalist.

In a similar incident, on July 22, a journalist, Vikram Joshi, was shot at by goons in Ghaziabad days after he had filed a police complaint over harassment of his niece. He was travelling with his daughters when a group of men shot at him and thrashed him in front of his daughters.



Joshi was immediately rushed to a hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries two days later.

Also Read: [VIDEO] Goons Shoot At UP Journalist Vikram Joshi In Front Of Daughters In Ghaziabad