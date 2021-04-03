Trending

UP: Class 10 Girl 'Gang-Raped', Murdered In Hapur; Body Found In Noida Hospital

The 14-year-old girl was a Class 10 student and went missing on March 22 while on her way to school. When she did not return, the parents decided to look for her.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   3 April 2021 11:13 AM GMT
Writer : Susmita Modak | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath
UP: Class 10 Girl Gang-Raped, Murdered In Hapur; Body Found In Noida Hospital

Image Credit: Zee News

A Class 10 girl, who went missing from her village in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur on March 22, was found dead at a Noida hospital on March 31, nine days after she went missing.

The girl's family had filed a police complaint alleging that she was kidnapped and gang-raped, reported Times Now.

Earlier, the family members and relatives had blocked the Himmatpur road after police refused to file a First Information Report (FIR).

The 14-year-old girl was a Class 10 student and went missing on March 22 while on her way to school. When she did not return, the parents decided to look for her.

According to the girl's family, they had received a call on March 31 informing them about their daughter being admitted to Surabhi Hospital in Sector-33 of Noida. When they reached the hospital, she was found dead.

The family then informed the police who analysed the CCTV footage.

In the footage, a man, who was a relative of the family, was seen.

Later, the family filed a complaint with Simbhaoli police naming three men and three women in connection with their daughter's abduction and murder. However, the police did not register a case sparking massive outrage among the family members and the locals.

After much protest, the Hapur police decided to file an FIR.

"We have received a complaint from a man on April 1 claiming that his son's wife and in-laws gang-raped the girl and murdered her. We immediately filed a case and the body was sent for post-mortem. We will soon crack the case. Three persons have been taken into custody and are interrogating them," Hapur SP said.

