UP: Two Dead, 15 Hospitalised After Gas Leak In Prayagraj's IFFCO Plant, CM Orders Probe

At least two people were killed and 15 others fell ill on Tuesday night (December 22) after gas leaked in an Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited unit in Phulpur, Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

The leakage was brought under control by Wednesday morning, District Magistrate Bhanu Goswami said. The factory was temporarily shut for further operation.

15 employees of IFFCO plant at Phoolpur fall ill following gas leakage, admitted to hospital: Prayagraj DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami



The incident occurred when the staff sensed an ammonia gas leak in the urea production unit around 11:30 pm on Tuesday night. Soon after, panicked workers rushed out of the premises, Livemint reported.



However, at least 15 workers were trapped inside and fell unconscious. All of them were taken to a nearby hospital.

The individuals who lost their lives were identified as Assistant Manager VP Singh and Deputy Manager Abhyanandan Kumar.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath expressed regret over the incident and ordered officials to carry out relief work immediately. The UP CM has also ordered an investigation into the accident.

