Trending

UP: Two Dead, 15 Hospitalised After Gas Leak In Prayagraj's IFFCO Plant, CM Orders Probe

The incident occurred when the staff sensed an ammonia gas leak in the urea production unit around 11:30 pm on Tuesday night.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   23 Dec 2020 5:17 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath
UP: Two Dead, 15 Hospitalised After Gas Leak In Prayagrajs IFFCO Plant, CM Orders Probe

Image Credit: ANI UP/Twitter, ANI UP/Twitter

At least two people were killed and 15 others fell ill on Tuesday night (December 22) after gas leaked in an Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited unit in Phulpur, Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

The leakage was brought under control by Wednesday morning, District Magistrate Bhanu Goswami said. The factory was temporarily shut for further operation.

The incident occurred when the staff sensed an ammonia gas leak in the urea production unit around 11:30 pm on Tuesday night. Soon after, panicked workers rushed out of the premises, Livemint reported.

However, at least 15 workers were trapped inside and fell unconscious. All of them were taken to a nearby hospital.

The individuals who lost their lives were identified as Assistant Manager VP Singh and Deputy Manager Abhyanandan Kumar.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath expressed regret over the incident and ordered officials to carry out relief work immediately. The UP CM has also ordered an investigation into the accident.

Also Read: 'Central Vista Project Wasteful, Unnecessary': 69 Former Bureaucrats Write To PM Modi

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and the environment.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian