UP Ex-Minister Gayatri Prajapati, Two Others Get Life Imprisonment In 2017 Gang-Rape Case

Photo Credit: Hindustan Times and Pixabay

Trending
Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

Uttar Pradesh,  13 Nov 2021 10:02 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Additional District and Session Judge Pawan Kumar Rai further imposed a Rs 2 lakh fine on all three convicts, as per Lucknow district government counsel Manoj Kumar Tripathi.

Rape accused ex-Minister of Samajwadi Party, Gayatri Prajapati, was awarded life imprisonment by a Special Court on November 12. Along with Prajapati, Ashish Shukla and Ashok Tiwari were also convicted in the same case by the court. Prajapati held the office of mining under Akhilesh dispensation. Shukla is a revenue clerk in Amethi and a minister's close aide, and Tiwari was a government officer posted as 'lekhpal' in Amethi tehsil. Back in 2017, he was suspended from service. The court has acquitted four others due to lack of evidence. The court has meted out a fine of 2 lakh to each convict along with the life term.

POSCO

According to the Indian Express, the case against Prajapati and six others was lodged under IPC provisions relating to rape, attempt to rape, criminal intimidation, and an intentional insult to provoke breach of peace. Police also invoked charges under Protection Of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO).

As per the police, the survivor was introduced to the minister in 2013 when she visited hid two official residences in Lucknow to get a mining lease allotted to her name in Hamirpur district. During these visits, she was served tea laced with sedatives and raped while objectionable photographs were taken. Prajapati also tried to outrage the modesty of the Victim's minor daughter. It was then that she lodged the FIR against Prajapati and serval others.

The Timeline

Prajapati was sent to Jail in March 2017 on rape charges and an attempt to rape a minor. He was granted bail by foul means, but the High Court immediately canceled the bail.

Judge P.K Rai on Wednesday stated that the prosecution has been able to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt. The court had convicted all three accused under IPC section 376 (D) and 5(g) read with section 6 of the POSCO Act. The court also rejected the convict's plea for leniency in sentencing.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
