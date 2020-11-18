CBI Arrests UP Engineer For Sexually Abusing Nearly 50 Children In 10 Years, Filming Act, Selling It

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday, November 17, arrested a junior engineer of the Uttar Pradesh irrigation department for allegedly sexually exploiting children and selling videos and photographs of the horrific act on the dark web.

The engineer allegedly exploited nearly 50 children, between the ages of five and 16 years, over the last 10 years. The children hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot, Banda and Hamirpur districts, The Hindustan Times, reported.

The accused, identified as Rambhawan, has been suspended for "alleged involvement in immoral acts and misconduct".

The central probe agency also seized about Rs 8 lakh in cash, eight mobile phones, sex toys, a laptop and several digital devices with child sexual abuse material.

"Rambhawan used the dark web for the sale, transmission and sharing of the child abuse content with other people," CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said. "The accused allegedly used these electronic items and gadgets to lure children falling in the age group of 5-16 years. The scrutiny of the emails of the accused has revealed that he was allegedly in constant touch with several individuals (both Indian and foreign nationals) for the purpose of sharing child sexual abuse material," he added.

CBI's spokesperson said that the accused shared child sexual abusive material through the internet using social media platforms and the darknet. Some officials claimed that the accused used to bribe children with electronic gadgets to keep them silent.

