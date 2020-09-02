'Thankful I Wasn't Killed In Encounter': Dr Kafeel Khan Released From Mathura Jail After Court Order

Dr Kafeel Khan, the doctor jailed under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) for an alleged speech against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), was released from Mathura jail at midnight on September 2.

The Allahabad High Court on September 1 called his detention 'illegal' and ordered his immediate release.

"A complete reading of the speech prima facie does not disclose any effort to promote hatred or violence. It also no where threatens peace and tranquility of the city of Aligarh," the High Court said in its order.

"It appears that the District Magistrate had selective reading and selective mention for few phrases from the speech ignoring its true intent," the court noted.

"I am thankful to the judiciary which has given an excellent order, which has clearly said that my speech was not to incite violence... and lastly to the Special Task Force who didn't encounter me, who didn't kill me while bringing me from Mumbai to Mathura," Dr Kafeel Khan told NDTV.



After the court's order, when the jail authorities did not release Dr Khan for hours, his family had said that they would file a contempt petition in the Allahabad High Court.

"My son is a good person and he is never against the country or society. Today is my daughter-in-law's birthday as well, and we are carrying a cake with us as she is in Mathura," Dr Khan's mother said.



Dr Khan was charged under the controversial NSA for his speech against the CAA at the Aligarh Muslim University in December last year. The FIR filed on December 13 last year, mentioned that Dr Khan made an attempt to "vitiate the peaceful atmosphere at the university and disturb communal harmony."

Booked for his alleged inflammatory remarks, Dr Kafeel was arrested in Mumbai on January 29 early this year and was granted bail by a court in Aligarh on February 10.

The Uttar Pradesh government on February 13 also invoked the NSA against him, ensuring that he remains in the prison.

