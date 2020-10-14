Trending

Uttar Pradesh: Dalit Man Thrashed, Forced To Drink Urine, One Arrested

Following a complaint by the victim's family, the main accused was arrested, and the search for others involved in the case is underway, police said.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   14 Oct 2020 9:48 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Navya Singh
Image Credit: The Indian Express

In a shocking incident, a 65-year-old man was allegedly thrashed and made to drink urine, along with his son, in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district last week.

The accused allegedly attacked the victim's son a few days ago with an axe. Ever since the father and son informed the police, Yadav has been allegedly forcing them to withdraw their complaint.

Victim Amar, a resident of Roda village in Lalitpur, said that Sonu Yadav forced him to drink his urine. "When I refused, he attacked me with a stick. He also attacked my son with an axe. We then complained against him to the police," he said.

Superintendent of Police Mirza Manzar Beg confirmed that a "few influential people of Roda thrashed the father-son duo."

"We registered an FIR soon after getting the complaint. We will not tolerate any such bullying," the SP said.

Contributors

Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that it is journalism apart from politics which should stand for the social cause and environment

