Uttar Pradesh: Dalit Man Thrashed, Forced To Drink Urine, One Arrested

In a shocking incident, a 65-year-old man was allegedly thrashed and made to drink urine, along with his son, in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district last week.

Following a complaint by the victim's family, the main accused was arrested, and the search for others involved in the case is underway, police said.

The accused allegedly attacked the victim's son a few days ago with an axe. Ever since the father and son informed the police, Yadav has been allegedly forcing them to withdraw their complaint.

Victim Amar, a resident of Roda village in Lalitpur, said that Sonu Yadav forced him to drink his urine. "When I refused, he attacked me with a stick. He also attacked my son with an axe. We then complained against him to the police," he said.

Superintendent of Police Mirza Manzar Beg confirmed that a "few influential people of Roda thrashed the father-son duo."

"We registered an FIR soon after getting the complaint. We will not tolerate any such bullying," the SP said.

