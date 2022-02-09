Debt-Hit UP Couple Attempt Suicide On Facebook Live, Wife Dead

All section
Caste discrimination
Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Uttar Pradesh,  9 Feb 2022 12:20 PM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

According to police, the couple blamed heavy losses in trade for taking the extreme step. Rajiv Tomar, a shoe trader in Baghpat is in critical condition, while his wife Poonam Tomar is dead.

A trader and his wife from Badaut in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district went on Facebook live on Tuesday, February 8, and tried to kill themselves by consuming poison.

According to police, the couple blamed heavy losses in trade for taking the extreme step. Rajiv Tomar, a shoe trader in Baghpat is in critical condition, while his wife Poonam Tomar is dead.

The disturbing video has gone viral on the internet ahead of assembly elections in the state. Those watching the disturbing incident live called police who, after reaching the spot, immediately took the two to a nearby hospital, The New Indian Express reported.

Financial Issues

Madan Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the Badaut Kotwali police station, said that the 40-year-old trader had been facing financial constraints for a long time. He lived in the city's Subhash Nagar area with his wife and two children.

During the Facebook live, Rajiv, crying and wailing, shared his ordeal with those who joined the session. He tears open a sachet and consumes one of the tablets. As he kept crying, his wife too joined him.

"I think I have the freedom to speak. I will pay the debts I have. Even if I die, I will pay. But I request everyone to please share this video as much as possible. I am not an 'anti-national, but I have faith in the country," he said.

Priyanka Gandhi Expresses Grief

Expressing grief over the incident, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that her government had witnessed such distress among small traders and businesses across UP. She added that GST, demonetisation and lockdown had hurt these people the most, NDTV reported.

Family members of the couple said that they had an idea of the family's losses but never imagined that the two would take this extreme step.

A day before he and his wife set upon their suicide pact, Tomar posted a photo with his two sons.

Also Read: MP Govt Backs 'Hijab' Ban In Schools, Says Not Part Of Uniform

