Uttar Pradesh: Cop Slaps Differently-Abled Man, Pushes Him To Ground; Suspended

A policeman in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj has been suspended and a probe has been ordered against him after he was seen assaulting a differently-abled man in a video. The clip shows the police constable slapping the man and pushing him to the ground at a police station in Kannauj.

Police Atrocities from Kannauj Police Station, Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh Going Viral all over Twitter. This is Law & Order, and Modi's Silence on such brutal actions in BJP Ruled State as well the State from where P.M Modi got elected. pic.twitter.com/svaDtpT7mK — Syed Suheel (@SyedSuheeeel) September 18, 2020

Other cops around him can be seen as mute spectators as the differently-abled man is assaulted in front of them. The video triggered massive outrage on social media as netizens demanded strict action against the cop.



The man, who drives an e-rickshaw, said that the constable abused and assaulted him for picking up passengers by the side of a road.

The constable, however, claimed that the differently-abled man misbehaved when he was asked to move to the side of the road to pick up passengers. The cop also said that the rickshaw driver abused him.

Amarendra Pratap Singh, Kannauj district's Superintendent of police, said that the constable has been removed from duty and an enquiry has been initiated over the incident.

Singh also said that police officers are "trained to control themselves and not misbehave with the public even if there is provocation".

"Strict action was taken by the accused following the report of Inspector Saurikh, incharge of police station where the unfortunate incident to the person with a disability took place. The accused accused of abusing Divyang (differently-abled person) was suspended with immediate effect and an inquiry has been ordered against him," the Kannauj police tweeted.

