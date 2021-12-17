UP CM Yogi Adityanath Says India Needs Ram Rajya, Socialism Is 'Biggest Superstition'

In a pinpointed fierce attack on the opposition party, Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath castigated by stating that socialism for some is about the dynastic rule, Mafia and terrorism. We need Ram Rajya in the country, which implies the well-being of all.

Further, he added that earlier, a horse cart was brought from England to celebrate Saifai Mahotsav, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi thought of ensuring that even those wearing slippers could afford flights. In addition, he mentioned that when SP was in power, there was darkness everywhere. If darkness, anarchy and 'mafiagiri mean socialism, then such socialism should be done away, corroborated The Print.



While addressing during the last sitting of the UP assembly where his government presented its second supplementary budget, the CM termed socialism the "biggest superstition".

Samajwadi Party Under Counter Attack

During his speech, he mentioned that people of the state started to believe that socialism is a red alert and there should be an end to it. "We have already said that this country neither needs communism nor socialism. This country only wants Ram Rajya, and Uttar Pradesh only wants Ram Rajya. Ram Rajya means the one which is everlasting, Universal and eternal, not affected by circumstances," reported Zee News.

While targeting the opposition leader Of Samajwadi party, CM said that " he was a socialist leader but got into the company of Pariwarvadis" and threw the SP government under his attack of heavy words stating that had the SP government not "criminalised" politics and power and "mortgaged" power to a family and dynasty, UP would have been the number one economy in the country, according to The Economic Times.

Yogi On Samajwadi Party

In continuation to his strike on Samajwadi Party, he stated that no government should be given the freedom to play with the lives of the youth as he alleged irregularities in the recruitments.

In an appreciating tone and recounting achievements of his government, he gave details about how his government applaudingly managed the coronavirus period and recited a poem of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He further claimed that through the one district, one product scheme, the traditional industry is reaching new heights, and the state is also emerging as a new export hub, substantiated by The Times of India.



Also Read: Delhi High Court Stays Ban On Cross-Gender Massages In National Capital