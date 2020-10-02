"Those Who Think Of Harming Mothers, Daughters In UP, Their Destruction Is Assured": CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday tweeted that his government is "committed to the safety, security and development of all mothers and sisters". The statement comes at a time when his administration is under the scanner over the alleged gang rape a 20-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras, as well as UP Police's handling of the case.

"Those who even think of harming mothers and daughters in UP, their destruction is assured. They will get such punishment that will set an example for the future. The government of UP is committed to the safety and security and development of all mothers and sisters. This is our commitment and promise," the Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi.

On Thursday, the CM had spoken to the victim's family via video call, assuring "stringent action against the accused and all possible help (Rs 25 lakh compensation, a house and a government job for a family member)".

The CM's claims of ensuring women safety come amid increasing pressure on his government over series of horrifying crimes against women in the state recently.

The family of the young woman from Hathras has alleged lapses from UP Police in the case, which includes not adding a rape charge against the four accused.

The police also faced criticism when they rushed to cremate the woman's body at 2.30 am, after allegedly locking up her family in their homes and stopping them from seeing their daughter for the last time.

The police have also received flak for their manhandling of opposition leaders who planned to visit Hathras and express their condolences to the woman's family.

The Allahabad High Court has also taken cognisance and has summoned top officials of the government and police to appear before it on October 12 in connection with the incident.

In its notice, the court said the matter was of "immense public importance... involves allegation of high-handedness by state authorities, resulting in violation of basic human and fundamental rights".

A day after the 19-year-old Dalit woman succumbed to her injuries, CM Yogi Adityanath constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the crime and asked the team to submit a report within seven days. He also said that a fast-track court will begin hearing the case.

"The culprits of Hathras incident against the girl will not be let go. An SIT has been formed to investigate the matter and it will submit a report within seven days. To ensure early justice, the case will be run in a fast track court," Adityanath had tweeted.

The SIT will be headed by under-secretary (Home) Bhagwan Swaroop and will also include Additional Director General Chandra Prakash and Poonam, who is commander of Police Armed constabulary in Agra.

