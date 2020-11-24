UP CM Gifts Cows To 11 Families With Malnourished Kids

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath gifted cows to 11 families with malnourished children in Mirzapur, on Sunday.

"There are more than 5 lakh cows in various cow shelters, and over 65,000 cows have already been given to farmers. The festival of Gopashtami has served as an inspiration to all of us towards our responsibility towards cows," Yogi Adityanath said after he offered puja to the cows at a cow shelter.

As a part of Sahbhagita Yojana (co-participation scheme), the UP government gives a monthly allowance of ₹900 to people taking care of cows.

"As many as 66,257 cows have been given to people under the scheme, out of which 1,071 cows were distributed among 10,69 families of malnourished children," said a government spokesperson.

According to the state government, the initiative will help preserve cows as well as provide nourishment to under-nourished children.

On occasion, the CM also mentioned PM Narendra Modi for laying the foundation of ₹5,555 crore drinking water scheme that would cater to 2995 villages and thanked Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh for help, reported the Times of India.



Adityanath also commended rural women who have done a remarkable job in distributing ration and nutritious food under various government schemes and made school uniforms through Self-Help Groups and voluntary organisations.

