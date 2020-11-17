UP: BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's Granddaughter Succumbs To Burn Injuries From Firecrackers

BJP Prayagraj MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's granddaughter was burnt to death by firecrackers on the night of Diwali. The six-year-old suffered burn injuries when she had gone out to play on the terrace of her house and her dress caught fire due to firecrackers.

Nobody could hear her screaming as there was a lot of noise.

After someone found the girl in a burnt condition, she was immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment, however, she succumbed to the injuries.

The girl had suffered 60 per cent burns when she was found. She was shifted to a private hospital for treatment initially and was to be treated at Delhi Military Hospital later.

She was to be shifted to Delhi via air ambulance but died before she could reach the national capital.

MP Rita Joshi spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and UP CM Yogi Adityanath for the treatment of her granddaughter.

The six-year-old had recovered from COVID-19 a few days ago and was treated along with Rita Joshi and other family members at a Gurgaon hospital.

BJP MP from Allahabad parliamentary seat Rita Bahuguna Joshi has also been a cabinet minister in the BJP-led government in UP.

The sale and bursting of firecrackers in Uttar Pradesh were banned till November 30 in view of the air pollution situation.

