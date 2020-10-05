Uttar Pradesh: 44-Yr-Old Dalit Woman Gang-Raped In Bhadohi, Two Out Of Four Accused Arrested

Days after a 19-year-old Dalit girl was brutalised and allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh' Hathras, another incident of smilar nature has brought the spotlight back on the lawlessness in the state. This time around, a 44-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi.

Out of the four accused, two have been arrested by the police.

The incident occurred in Bhadohi's Gyanpur area.

Superintendent of Police, Ram Badan Singh, said that a case has been registered against the accused based on a complaint lodged by the victim's husband.

"On Saturday, the woman was returning from a bank after withdrawing money, when her husband's two friends told her that they would drop her home. But, they allegedly raped her. The husband has accused the four men of raping his wife," Singh said.

"On Sunday, a case was registered at Gyanpur police station against the four men. Two men have been arrested, while the hunt is on for the remaining two accused, Singh said. The woman has been sent for medical examination," the police stated.

