UP: Baby Girl Stuffed In Gunny Bags, Left To Die In Meerut, Rescued By Locals

A baby girl was found stuffed inside three bags in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The baby was left to die on the roadside in the cold allegedly by her parents, however, she managed to survive.

She was reportedly found when people heard her crying and discovered her inside the sacks.

A horrifying video shows passers by remove the sacks one by one to find the crying baby girl. "What kind of parents can do such a thing," a woman is heard saying in the clip.

#Meerut : Surely they must have been demons. A newborn baby girl packed in a bag & then tied in 3 plastic bags was thrown on the garbage heap to die. The little baby is under treatment. What measures have been taken by any govt to draft a law against such wild criminals. pic.twitter.com/uwcaUrPz6D — Naaved Bawa (Akhlad Khan) (@BawaNaaved) November 23, 2020

The locals then called the police, who rushed her to a local hospital. The baby is now healthy and is undergoing treatment, the police said.



"The child has been admitted to Pyarelal Hospital for treatment. The police are taking required action," the Meerut Police tweeted.



"We got a call from a locality called Shatabdi Nagar that a newborn was found. A police team went there and the baby has been admitted to the district women's hospital. She is being given proper medical treatment and doctors say she is a premature baby but healthy. All SOPs are being followed," police officer Dr Akhilesh Narayan Singh said.

