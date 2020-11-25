Uttar Pradesh Govt To Name Upcoming Ayodhya Airport As 'Maryada Purushottam Sri Ram Airport'

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday, November 24, approved a proposal to name the upcoming airport in Ayodhya the 'Maryada Purushottam Sri Ram Airport'.

A statement released by the state government statement said that the Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, approved the name for the airport and decided to submit the proposal to the civil aviation ministry. The land acquisition process for the airport in Ayodhya is currently underway.

"Yogi UP government's cabinet has approved the naming of Ayodhya airport as Maryada Purshotam Shriram Airport. Your state government is committed to positioning Shriram Lala's city Ayodhya among the top religious places in the world," Deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya, tweeted.

"The government believes that there will be huge tourist traffic – both domestic and international – in Ayodhya when the construction of grand Ram temple is completed. The airport will further facilitate this," an official spokesperson for the Chief Minister had said earlier in September.

The decision comes at a time when the Uttar Pradesh government is engaged in the development of Ayodhya as a global religious tourism site.



The government is also planning to hire a global consultant for the overall development including- infrastructure, conservation, tourism in the temple town of UP.

The naming of the airport was among the 21 different proposals that the UP Cabinet approved on Tuesday, including the ordinance Uttar Pradesh Vidhi Viruddh Dharm Samparivartan Pratishedh Adhyadesh 2020 (UP prohibition of unlawful religious conversion ordinance 2020).

