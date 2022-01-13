All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
UP Assembly Polls: Unnao Rape Survivors Mother Named In First List Of Candidates Released By Congress

Photo Credit: Facebook and Hindustan Times

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

UP Assembly Polls: Unnao Rape Survivor's Mother Named In First List Of Candidates Released By Congress

Simran Sharma

Writer: Simran Sharma

Simran Sharma

Simran Sharma

Remote Intern

With words, life seem like poetry. They seem to liberate and confine me at the same time. A passionate writer and a trainee Journalist by profession.

See article by Simran Sharma

Uttar Pradesh,  13 Jan 2022 10:57 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The list released by Congress also includes names of social workers, journalists and women who have been through atrocities. 40% of the candidates nominated by the party are women.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Congress has nominated Unnao rape case survivor's mother, Asha Singh, as a contestant.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra released a list of 125 names for the upcoming UP Assembly elections. The Asha worker, Poonam Pandey, was allegedly beaten up by police while trying to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Aditya Nath Yogi, and Sadaf Jafar, who was arrested during anti- CAA protest, are also nominated. As per the party's earlier announcement, 50 per cent of the candidates are women, The Hindu reported.

In a virtual press conference, Priyanka Gandhi said that the party has named some journalists, social workers and women who have faced atrocities as candidates. She also added that Asha Singh (mother of the Unnao rape survivor) had been chosen to use this opportunity to continue her struggle.

Brief History Of Unnao Rape Case

In 2017, a 17-year-old girl from Unnao was raped by Bhartiya Janta Party MLA, Kuldeep Senger. Her father was arrested on a false, illegal arms case a year after the incident. Alleging police inaction, the rape survivor immolated herself in front of CM Aditya Nath Yogi's house. In the same year, the girl's father died in police custody.

The case was transferred to CBI. After that, an overspeeding truck rammed into the car in which the girl was travelling along with her family. In the accident, three people died, including their lawyer, and the survivor was severely injured.

Later, Senger was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping the minor. He, along with his brother and five others, were found guilty of the death of the girl's father and were sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment. However the MLA was discharged in the accident case of the survivor's family, The Print reported.

Also Read: Heartening Reunion! Separated During Partition, Two Brothers Meet After 74 Years At Kartarpur

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Simran Sharma
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Uttar Pradesh 
Congress 
Assembly Elections 2022 
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X