UP Assembly Polls: Unnao Rape Survivor's Mother Named In First List Of Candidates Released By Congress

Ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Congress has nominated Unnao rape case survivor's mother, Asha Singh, as a contestant.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra released a list of 125 names for the upcoming UP Assembly elections. The Asha worker, Poonam Pandey, was allegedly beaten up by police while trying to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Aditya Nath Yogi, and Sadaf Jafar, who was arrested during anti- CAA protest, are also nominated. As per the party's earlier announcement, 50 per cent of the candidates are women, The Hindu reported.

In a virtual press conference, Priyanka Gandhi said that the party has named some journalists, social workers and women who have faced atrocities as candidates. She also added that Asha Singh (mother of the Unnao rape survivor) had been chosen to use this opportunity to continue her struggle.

Brief History Of Unnao Rape Case

In 2017, a 17-year-old girl from Unnao was raped by Bhartiya Janta Party MLA, Kuldeep Senger. Her father was arrested on a false, illegal arms case a year after the incident. Alleging police inaction, the rape survivor immolated herself in front of CM Aditya Nath Yogi's house. In the same year, the girl's father died in police custody.

The case was transferred to CBI. After that, an overspeeding truck rammed into the car in which the girl was travelling along with her family. In the accident, three people died, including their lawyer, and the survivor was severely injured.

Later, Senger was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping the minor. He, along with his brother and five others, were found guilty of the death of the girl's father and were sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment. However the MLA was discharged in the accident case of the survivor's family, The Print reported.

