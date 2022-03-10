All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
UP Assembly Election 2022 Results: End Of The Road For Congress And BSP?

Image Credit: Facebook/Yogi, DNAIndia.com, Indiaaheadnews.com (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

UP Assembly Election 2022 Results: End Of The Road For Congress And BSP?

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

34,  10 March 2022 8:37 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The 2022 UP election results will set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, which are numerous opposition leaders trying to form an anti-BJP front. The 2022 Assembly Poll in Uttar Pradesh was held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is set to retain Uttar Pradesh for a second term after the saffron brigade gained massive leads following the first few hours of counting votes in the northern state on Thursday (March 10). The 2022 assembly poll turned into one of the most exciting election battles in the country in recent years.

Akhilesh Yadav - who had been speaking on the BJP on a gamut of matters - was the Samajwadi Party's (SP) chief ministerial candidate. With caste dynamics playing a critical role in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav's allies were leaders of the Jaat community and those representing the backward castes. Meanwhile, Indian National Congress and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BJP) were also among the top challengers in the state.

End Of The Line For BSP & Congress

BJP is leading on more than 260 seats in UP at the time of reporting- comfortably well ahead of the majority mark, with SP being the prominent opposition with more than 120 seats to their name. However, the talk of the town remains the "Grand Old Party" and BSP as they continue their abysmal poll performances in UP as both parties lost significant ground on BJP, compared to the last assembly poll in the state.

During the 2017 assembly election, just like the rest of India, the "Modi Wave" took over UP as well, with BJP bagging 312/403 seats.

While Congress won seven seats, BSP managed to secure 19. However, both parties have failed to progress this term, and the trajectory has been downward instead. Both Congress and BSP are currently leading from just three seats each, which is way less than their 2017 total.

Not only in UP, but the Congress has also failed to lay their mark in Punjab (117 total seats), Goa (40 total seats), Manipur (60 total seats) and Uttarakhand (70 total seats) as well- with the grand old party trailing behind in all the mentioned states as well.

Trendsetter For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

The 2022 UP election results will set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, which are numerous opposition leaders trying to form an anti-BJP front. The 2022 Assembly Poll in UP was held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7.

Also Read: Ukraine War: Maternity Hospital In Mariupol Destroyed By Russian Airstrike, Zelenskyy Shares Horrific Footage

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Assembly Elections 2022 
UP Assembly 
Yogi Adityanath 
Congress 
BJP 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X