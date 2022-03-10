UP Assembly Election 2022 Results: End Of The Road For Congress And BSP?

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is set to retain Uttar Pradesh for a second term after the saffron brigade gained massive leads following the first few hours of counting votes in the northern state on Thursday (March 10). The 2022 assembly poll turned into one of the most exciting election battles in the country in recent years.

Akhilesh Yadav - who had been speaking on the BJP on a gamut of matters - was the Samajwadi Party's (SP) chief ministerial candidate. With caste dynamics playing a critical role in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav's allies were leaders of the Jaat community and those representing the backward castes. Meanwhile, Indian National Congress and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BJP) were also among the top challengers in the state.

End Of The Line For BSP & Congress

BJP is leading on more than 260 seats in UP at the time of reporting- comfortably well ahead of the majority mark, with SP being the prominent opposition with more than 120 seats to their name. However, the talk of the town remains the "Grand Old Party" and BSP as they continue their abysmal poll performances in UP as both parties lost significant ground on BJP, compared to the last assembly poll in the state.

During the 2017 assembly election, just like the rest of India, the "Modi Wave" took over UP as well, with BJP bagging 312/403 seats.

While Congress won seven seats, BSP managed to secure 19. However, both parties have failed to progress this term, and the trajectory has been downward instead. Both Congress and BSP are currently leading from just three seats each, which is way less than their 2017 total.

Official trends for all 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh | Bharatiya Janata Party leads in 258 constituencies, Samajwadi Party in 112 constituencies pic.twitter.com/g5uF9EVVGv — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022

Not only in UP, but the Congress has also failed to lay their mark in Punjab (117 total seats), Goa (40 total seats), Manipur (60 total seats) and Uttarakhand (70 total seats) as well- with the grand old party trailing behind in all the mentioned states as well.



Trendsetter For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

The 2022 UP election results will set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, which are numerous opposition leaders trying to form an anti-BJP front. The 2022 Assembly Poll in UP was held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7.

