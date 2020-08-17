Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh who has been booked by the Uttar Pradesh police for his alleged remarks against a community, has responded to the allegations, claiming that he is not afraid of any action against him and is only demanding that the state government work for every community.

The Rajya Sabha MP in a remark that prompted FIRs against him said that people of the state feel "a specific caste is running the government".

The ruling BJP party however, denied all allegations and said that the opposition parties are not comfortable with the action taken against criminals by the UP government and are, therefore, raising the issue of caste and religion.

Cases have been registered against AAP leader Sanjay Singh in Lakhimpur Khiri, Sant Kabirnagar, Aligarh, Muzaffarnagar and Greater Noida for allegedly promoting enmity among communities.

"In a democracy, the constitutionally elected government is for everyone, and not for any particular caste. Since, I have raised this question, cases have been registered against me in five districts," Singh alleged. "I am not going to feel afraid due to these cases, and would continue to speak the truth. If I am asking a democratic government to work for everyone, then how does it amount to insulting a caste?" the AAP leader said.

Singh also questioned the role of the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), claiming that a "strong" opposition is necessary in a democracy to raise the issues of people fearlessly.

Dismissing all allegations, UP BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla said that the BJP government is working with the motto of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.

"Be it the AAP, SP or the Congress, they start feeling uneasy whenever there is any action initiated on the criminals. These parties try to look for the caste and religion of the criminals. Our government does not do so, and acts tough on the criminals irrespective of their caste and religion," Shukla said.

