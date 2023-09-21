All section
Anticipating Impact of AI: Which Job Opportunities Will AI Create?

Image Credit: Adobe Firefly

The Logical Indian Crew

Anticipating Impact of AI: Which Job Opportunities Will AI Create?

Shirsha Ganguly

Writer: Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Remote Intern

An enthusiastic student of mass communication and journalism. Experienced in content writing, report and article writing, as well as graphics design, marketing, sales, and public relations. Eager to share compelling stories that inspire social change.

See article by Shirsha Ganguly

Others/World,  21 Sep 2023 11:56 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Remote Intern

An enthusiastic student of mass communication and journalism. Experienced in content writing, report and article writing, as well as graphics design, marketing, sales, and public relations. Eager to share compelling stories that inspire social change.

See article by Shirsha Ganguly

The widespread adoption of AI is undeniably changing the employment landscape. While it is true that some traditional jobs may be automated, AI is also a significant source of new job opportunities.

The widespread adoption of AI is undeniably changing the employment landscape. While it is true that some traditional jobs may be automated, AI is also a significant source of new job opportunities. Here's a breakdown of areas where AI is set to create employment opportunities:

1. AI and Data Science:

AI relies heavily on data, and the demand for skilled data scientists and AI engineers is on the rise. These professionals are tasked with developing and implementing AI algorithms, as well as ensuring AI systems are ethical and bias-free.

2. AI Trainer and Assessor:

AI systems require continuous training and monitoring. AI trainers and assessors play a crucial role in refining AI models, enhancing their accuracy, and ensuring they align with evolving needs and standards.

3. AI Ethics and Compliance Officers:

As AI becomes more prevalent, the need for ethical oversight increases. Professionals specializing in AI ethics and compliance will be responsible for ensuring that AI systems operate within ethical boundaries and comply with regulations.

4. AI-Powered Healthcare Jobs:

In the healthcare sector, AI is transforming patient care, diagnostics, and medical research. This shift is creating demand for roles such as AI-enhanced radiologists, healthcare data analysts, and AI healthcare consultants.

5. Autonomous Vehicle Technicians:

With the advent of self-driving cars, a new category of automotive jobs is emerging. Autonomous vehicle technicians will be responsible for maintaining and troubleshooting AI-driven transportation systems.

6. AI in Education:

AI is making personalized education a reality. Educators specializing in AI will be needed to create and implement AI-powered learning materials and platforms.

While AI is expected to automate certain tasks, it is simultaneously generating a range of new job opportunities across various sectors. The key to thriving in this AI-driven future lies in acquiring the necessary skills and staying adaptable. As AI continues to evolve, so too will the job market, opening doors to innovative and exciting roles that cater to the changing needs of industries and society as a whole. The future of work, undoubtedly, is intertwined with the continued advancement of artificial intelligence.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shirsha Ganguly
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shirsha Ganguly
