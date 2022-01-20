All section
Mumbai: Universal Pass To Be Linked With E-Bus Ticket For Contactless Travel

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

The Logical Indian Crew

Maharashtra,  20 Jan 2022 11:50 AM GMT

Amid the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, all bus e-tickets will be linked with the universal pass from January 20. This will help ensure contactless travel in the city.

In order to ensure contactless travel considering the Covid-19 situation, all bus e-tickets will be linked with the universal pass from today in Mumbai. This will ensure safety for the people travelling since this method will not require physical transactions of money or a physical universal pass. As reported by Times of India, BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade said,

"Considering the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the city and to ensure the contactless transactions in buses plying in Mumbai, the BEST is linking 'Chalo' mobile app for ticketing with the universal pass from January 20. Such passengers will not have to carry a physical universal pass."

When a person opts for a ticket using the app, it will be linked to the universal pass, and the conductor will verify it using the machine in his hand.

What Is The Universal Pass?

Universe Travel Pass system was developed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to help people obtain e-pass quickly by logging in to the website. The web application was launched during the lockdown to authenticate the urgency of travel. The Universal Travel Pass with a QR code will allow residents of Mumbai and adjoining areas to travel in Mumbai metro, train and bus.

Various businesses are classified based on the nature of the operation, and their employees are issued Universal Travel Pass allowing them to travel within specific time frames based on the guidelines. It is also issued to fully vaccinated people who have completed 14 days since the second dose. Therefore, such tickets work as proof of the traveller being fully vaccinated.

'Chalo' With Universal Travel Pass

Chalo is a free mobile application developed in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST). It issues mobile bus passes without having to visit the pass counter. This method is safer and more secure than carrying physical passes. Since the universal pass is linked to e-bus tickets from today, it made travelling contactless and thus safer.

Apart from issuing passes, the application helps people track their bus and find out when it is going to arrive at their stop.

X