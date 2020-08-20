United Nations Survey Asking Staff If They Are 'Yellow' Taken Down Amid Racism Row

The United Nations (UN) has been blamed by some of its staff for promoting 'racism' after it conducted a survey that asked its employees how they identify themselves, and included "yellow" among the possible answers. Other categories included black, brown, white, mixed/multi-racial and any other.

The survey was sent to thousands of staff on August 19 with an email stating that it was a part of the campaign of the UN secretary general, António Guterres, "to eradicate racism and promote dignity".

"The first question is insane, deeply offensive and hard to fathom how in an organisation as diverse as the United Nations this question was approved for release in a system-wide survey," one UN staff member said.



The email accompanying the survey also read: "This survey will provide us with the needed data to understand the depth of racism within the United Nations." It adds, "We are not immune to the issue."

After much criticism, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that the survey would be "taken off-line and revised appropriately taking into account the legitimate concerns" that had been expressed.

Several brands, organisations and companies have been under the scanner for promoting racism, gender stereotypes. The increasing pressure on the organisations come in the wake of global protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black American who died in May.

