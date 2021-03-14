"Violation Of Her Rights": UN Rights Panel Slams Student-Activist Safoora Zargar's Arrest

Taking a serious note of the arrest of Jamia Millia Islamia University student Safoora Zargar, who was pregnant when the Delhi police held her in April 2020, the United Nations Human Rights Council's (HRC's) Working Group against Arbitrary Detentions (WGAD) has adopted a critical opinion of the government's workings.

In the opinion, based on the complaint from an anonymous 'source', the human rights body said Zargar had suffered a "deprivation of liberty" violating "universally recognised human rights, in particular the right to freedoms of opinion, expression and peaceful assembly" and several articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The WGAD opinion noted that Zargar being the media coordinator of Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) and one of the defenders of women's rights during the anti-Citizenship Act protests, the government's move to arrest her "can clearly be interpreted as another move to curb dissent by intimidating her and others associated with the JCC".

