India Becomes Member Of UN's Economic And Social Council Body, China Fails To Secure Seat

India has been elected as a member of the United Nation's Commission on Status of Women, a body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), TS Tirumurti, permanent representative of India to the United Nations said on September 14.

The Commission on the Status of Women (CSW or UNCSW) is a functional commission of the ECOSOC, one of the main UN organs within the United Nations. The organ promotes gender equality and the empowerment of women.

Tirumurti took to Twitter to make the announcement, "India wins seat in prestigious ECOSOC body! India elected member of Commission on Status of Women (CSW). It's a ringing endorsement of our commitment to promote gender equality and women's empowerment in all our endeavours. We thank member states for their support."

India will now be a member of United Nation's Commission on Status of Women for four years, 2021 to 2025.



India, Afghanistan and China had contested the elections to the Commission on Status of Women. However, only India and Afghanistan won the ballot among the 54 members and China was left out.

Of the two members to be elected from the Asia-Pacific states, India secured 38 of the 54 ballots and Afghanistan secured 39 ballots. China, however, secured 27 failing to even cross the halfway mark.

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the Beijing World Conference on Women (1995).

