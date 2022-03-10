Ukraine War: Maternity Hospital In Mariupol Destroyed By Russian Airstrike, Zelenskyy Shares Horrific Footage

A Russian air strike severely damaged a maternity and paediatric hospital in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Wednesday (March 9), injuring more than 17, local official Pavlo Kyrylenko revealed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to Twitter and shared a video clip showing the immense destruction at the large medical complex, which also showed blown-out windows and internal walls ripped out. He also accused that this was caused by a "direct strike by Russian troops", with numerous adults and children being stuck "under the wreckage".

Zelenskyy Condemns Mariupol Hospital Bombings

"So far there are 17 wounded personnel of the hospital," the head of the southeastern Donetsk region, Kyrylenko, stated afterwards in a video posted on Facebook. Furthermore, he also revealed that "so far no kids were wounded" and there have been "no deaths".

Mariupol. Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror? Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity. pic.twitter.com/FoaNdbKH5k — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 9, 2022

Speaking on the airstrike by the Russian forces in Mariupol, Kyrylenko said that the attack "literally destroyed" a maternity hospital in the city centre that included a paediatric division.



Furthermore, he also claimed that a Russian pilot evidently knew where the bomb would be landing.

Netizens Reaction

Right after Zelenskyy shared the on-ground footage from the bombed hospital, people joined voices to criticise and point out the barbaric attack by the Russian army on innocent civilians in Ukraine.

I support your request for a no-fly zone 💯



I can no longer watch what's happening to your beautiful country and to your brave people.



I know the risks and consequences of this but there comes a point where I'd rather die with honour than live with shame. — Sir Julie Street of Scouseland 🇪🇺💙💛🇺🇦 (@Juliest101) March 9, 2022

Dear Russian soldiers. "We were only following orders" didn't work in 1945 and it won't work in 2022. If you target children in hospital you are committing a war crime. There's no defense for any of this and you will be tried for it. — Grand Vizier of Limburgshire Stands With Ukraine (@TartanDragonNL) March 9, 2022

I'm sure that, somewhere, there's a Russian commander being congratulated by Putin for his direct hit on Mariupol's maternity unit, and for killing Ukrainian mothers, newborn babies, medical staff and doctors. It's another war crime, of course - but there have been so many. https://t.co/gQtNmvQuq3 — JOE RICH #StandWithUkraine #SlavaUkraini (@joerichlaw) March 9, 2022

The Battle For Mariupol

On the Azov Sea in southeastern Ukraine, Mariupol is heavily surrounded by Russian forces, who have been bombing the city relentlessly despite assurances of a ceasefire to evacuate local civilians.

Kyrylenko and the city authorities posted videos where the ground evacuation footage of the hospital showed a woman on a stretcher and another being helped by two men as she walked out. It also showed a massive crater in the yard of the bombed hospital, with branches snapped from trees and burning vehicles, while cladding had been ripped from the building's facade.

Zelensky condemned the attack as an "atrocity" and called again for a no-fly zone to be imposed over the country. NATO has refused to do this. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also condemned the attack, saying: "There are few things more depraved than targeting the vulnerable and defenceless."

