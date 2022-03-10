All section
Ukraine War: Maternity Hospital In Mariupol Destroyed By Russian Airstrike, Zelenskyy Shares Horrific Footage

Image Credit: Twitter/Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The Logical Indian Crew

Ukraine War: Maternity Hospital In Mariupol Destroyed By Russian Airstrike, Zelenskyy Shares Horrific Footage

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

10 March 2022 7:36 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Mariupol is on the Azov Sea in southeastern Ukraine is heavily surrounded by Russian forces, who have been bombing the city relentlessly despite assurances of a ceasefire to evacuate local civilians.

A Russian air strike severely damaged a maternity and paediatric hospital in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Wednesday (March 9), injuring more than 17, local official Pavlo Kyrylenko revealed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to Twitter and shared a video clip showing the immense destruction at the large medical complex, which also showed blown-out windows and internal walls ripped out. He also accused that this was caused by a "direct strike by Russian troops", with numerous adults and children being stuck "under the wreckage".

Zelenskyy Condemns Mariupol Hospital Bombings

"So far there are 17 wounded personnel of the hospital," the head of the southeastern Donetsk region, Kyrylenko, stated afterwards in a video posted on Facebook. Furthermore, he also revealed that "so far no kids were wounded" and there have been "no deaths".

Speaking on the airstrike by the Russian forces in Mariupol, Kyrylenko said that the attack "literally destroyed" a maternity hospital in the city centre that included a paediatric division.

Furthermore, he also claimed that a Russian pilot evidently knew where the bomb would be landing.

Netizens Reaction

Right after Zelenskyy shared the on-ground footage from the bombed hospital, people joined voices to criticise and point out the barbaric attack by the Russian army on innocent civilians in Ukraine.

The Battle For Mariupol

On the Azov Sea in southeastern Ukraine, Mariupol is heavily surrounded by Russian forces, who have been bombing the city relentlessly despite assurances of a ceasefire to evacuate local civilians.

Kyrylenko and the city authorities posted videos where the ground evacuation footage of the hospital showed a woman on a stretcher and another being helped by two men as she walked out. It also showed a massive crater in the yard of the bombed hospital, with branches snapped from trees and burning vehicles, while cladding had been ripped from the building's facade.

Zelensky condemned the attack as an "atrocity" and called again for a no-fly zone to be imposed over the country. NATO has refused to do this. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also condemned the attack, saying: "There are few things more depraved than targeting the vulnerable and defenceless."

Also Read: Ukraine War: Like Hitler & Napoleon, Putin's Russian Army Also Struggling In Mud Amid Thaw

Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Volodymyr Zelenskyy 
Ukraine war 
Russia Ukraine 
Ukraine Russia War 
Mariupol 
Vladimir Putin 

