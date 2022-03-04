Russian Invasion: Indian Student Shot At While Trying To Flee Ukraine's Kyiv, Claims Union Minister

According to Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh, an Indian student was reportedly shot at and injured in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Friday (March 4). This sorrowful news reports just after a few days, when a young Indian medical student from Karnataka, Naveen SG, was killed in shelling in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv while out buying food for himself fellow students.

The student was reported to flee Ukraine, but due to the profuse amount of firing, the Indian student got wounded and was later admitted to the Ukrainian hospital.

Another Indian Student Suffers The Massacre

This dreadful piece of information was reported by V.K Singh at Rzeszow's airport in Poland on March 3 and stated: "A student from Kyiv was reported to have been shot and was immediately admitted to the hospital in Kyiv," General (retd) Singh told ANI.

Furthermore, the Union Minister stated that seven flights with 200 Indian citizens on each flight had been dispatched to India in the previous three days. The Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation went on to say that some students who arrived in Warsaw with relatives and friends have decided to stay and that they are safe in Poland.

"We have sent back seven flights in the last three days (to India), with around 200 Indian citizens on each flight. Some students who reached Warsaw and have their relatives and friends there have decided to stay; they're safe in Poland," reported The Mint.

India's Evacuation Force "Operation Ganga"

India has been evacuating its citizens via special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary, and Poland since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.

Indian students across Ukraine have attempted to flee the country by finding a way to cross into countries where they can be flown back to India in evacuation flights under "Operation Ganga."

