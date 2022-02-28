All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
How Real Is Russias Nuclear Deterrent Threat To Ukraine And The World?

Image Credit: Unsplash, NDTV

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

How 'Real' Is Russia's Nuclear Deterrent Threat To Ukraine And The World?

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Others/World,  28 Feb 2022 10:31 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Russian President Vladimir Putin put his nuclear deterrent forces on alert as a response to 'aggressive statements' against the country. The country has more than half of the world's nuclear weapons in its arsenal.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Russia carried out the most significant military operation in Europe after the second world war with its Ukrainian invasion. The European Union and the United States are heavily criticising Russia's action against the neighbouring country, after which it has decided to put its nuclear deterrent forces on alert. Russia has the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons in the world. Experts believe that even though a nuclear invasion is highly unlikely, it remains a cause of concern.

The only time nuclear weapons have been used in war was when the US bombed Japan in 1945 when the former had a monopoly over the weapons. The Soviet Union successfully tested its first nuclear missile in 1949.

What Are Nuclear Deterrants?

The idea of keeping nuclear deterrent forces on alert is a sign that the country could execute a nuclear operation in a short duration if the need so arises. The short notice period makes the enemy less likely to start a nuclear attack. Experts believe that with increased military buildup comes extreme uncertainty in the face of war. Moreover, apart from the traditional nuclear weaponry, Putin has non-strategic nuclear weapons, such as shorter-range ballistic and cruise missiles. The weapons are named 'non-strategic' because they could not reach the US, but there is little or no comfort amongst the European countries.

Nuclear Warfares And Russia

Even though Russia is now left with just over 7,000 nuclear weapons, one cannot deny that the country once had more than 45,000 nuclear warheads in 1986. Russia's military tools have always been shrouded with secrecy; however, the estimated readings are horrifying, especially in the face of a complex geopolitical situation. In 2014 during the annexation of Crimea, Russia had put its nuclear deterrents on standby; however, the threat did cause discomfort, and ultimately Russia achieved its objective.

Only five countries in the world have the nuclear capabilities of hitting any target globally, namely, the US, UK, Russia, China and France. The five countries have signed NPT that guarantees that the countries would neither use nuclear weapons in the face of the war nor help any other country build similar capabilities.

Also Read: How This Gurugram-Based NGO Provides Education To Underprivileged Students

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Ukraine 
Russia 
Nuclear 
United States 
Nuclear Weapons 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X