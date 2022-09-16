All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Ukraine Returnee Students Will Hamper Standards Of Indian Colleges, Says Union Govt

Image Credits: Facebook and Youtube

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Ukraine Returnee Students Will Hamper Standards Of Indian Colleges', Says Union Govt

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

India,  16 Sep 2022 10:50 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

A dubious future lies ahead of many Indian medical students who returned from the war-affected Ukraine as the government refuses to admit them to the Indian medical universities.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In response to a batch of petitions filed at the Supreme Court, the Union government said that the medical students who returned from war-torn Ukraine would not be accommodated within Indian medical Universities as no existing provision permits such a transfer.

Quoting the enlisted provisions under the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019, the government added that enrolling the Ukraine returnees would hamper with the standards of the college. In the statement presented, they mention that students went abroad to study as they could not make the cut with their NEET scores, and admitting them to the premier colleges in the country could result in litigation from other qualified candidates.

Many Deemed Ineligible By NEET, Reasons Union Government

Several Indian students who were evacuated from Ukraine had filed a batch of petitions seeking permission to complete their medical education in India. One among the petitions noted the mental hardships of over 14,000 students whose medical education was brought to a sudden halt due to the war raging in Ukraine. The case was presented to the Supreme Court with a request to accommodate the students within the country's institutions.

Responding to these petitions on September 15, the Union Government said that any such relaxation given to the Ukraine returnees would seriously hamper the standards of medical education in the country. Citing that such a transfer lies outside the scope of provisions under the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 and the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, the govt stated that it would not be permissible to admit foreign return students.

Adding to this, they said that no such permission to trade or accommodate foreign medical students has ever been given to any Indian medical institute/university. Further, bringing in an exception for the Ukraine medical students could raise litigation from other students in the country who would have been deprived of a seat in medical colleges or would have been admitted to the lesser-known colleges due to the limited seats.

In the affidavit that was submitted, they reasoned that the petitioners had gone to foreign countries for either of the two reasons - due to poor merit in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) or due to the affordability of medical education in foreign countries. As per a report by The News Minute, the government said that permitting students with poor merit was seen as a conduct that would hamper the standards set by the premier medical colleges in India.

Permitted To Study Abroad But Not Within Home Country

The Union government, in consultation with the NMC, has been looking into measures to assist medical students while maintaining the requisite standard of medical education in the country. As a part of the same, they released a public notice on September 6, which allowed the students to relocate to educational institutions in other countries to complete their education.

Under the special circumstances, the NMC agreed with Ukraine's academic mobility programme, which would allow the students to finish their education abroad and receive a degree from the parent Ukrainian university itself. Earlier, such provisions were not entertained within the NMC Act, and it was mandated for students enrolled in foreign medical colleges to complete their education and acquire a degree from a single university only.

Prior to this agreement with Ukrainian Universities, the central government had informed the Supreme Court in March that they were considering requests of students from Ukraine to grant permission to continue their education in the country itself.

As not much ensued after the statement, many MBBS students and their parents began staging protests and issuing waivers. Urging the Centre to take necessary action to assist the students, there were protests at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar in the month of April. These protests as well saw the students bringing up requests for arrangements to be made to help them complete their studies within the state universities.

This was followed up by Union Minister for State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare, Bharti Pawar's response at the Rajya Sabha stating that there are no provisions to accommodate or transfer medical students from any foreign medical institutes to Indian medical colleges.

It was after this, that the NMC conveyed their no-objection for academic mobility programme provided that other criteria of Screening Test Regulations 2002 are fulfilled.

This announcement permitting academic mobility came across as a relief to many who were concerned about their academic future. However, it continues to pose a problem for many others who may face financial and other restraints to travel abroad to complete their course.

Also Read: National Medical Commission Allows Ukraine Returnees To Study In Foreign Universities

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Ukraine war 
NMC 
Medical Students 
Medical universities 
Supreme Court of India 

Must Reads

'Trees Outside Forests': US, India Launches Program To Expand Green Cover In Country By 28 Lakh Ha
5-Year-Old Boy Becomes India's Youngest Patient To Undergo En-Bloc Kidney Transplant
'Ukraine Returnee Students Will Hamper Standards Of Indian Colleges', Says Union Govt
This Viral Video Showing Woman Snatching Mobile Phone At Metro Station Is Scripted!
Similar Posts
Lucknow Rains: At Least 9 Including 3 Kids Killed In Wall Collapse, Water Logging Prompts Closure Of Schools
Trending

Lucknow Rains: At Least 9 Including 3 Kids Killed In Wall Collapse, Water Logging Prompts Closure Of...

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka Legislative Council Passes Anti-Conversion Bill, Opposition Stages Walkout
Trending

Karnataka Legislative Council Passes 'Anti-Conversion Bill,' Opposition Stages Walkout

The Logical Indian Crew
Indian Women, Muslims, Marginalised Face Discrimination In Jobs And Income, Says Oxfam Report
Trending

Indian Women, Muslims, Marginalised Face Discrimination In Jobs And Income, Says Oxfam Report

The Logical Indian Crew
Rajasthan: 2-Year-Old Girl Falls Into 200 Feet Borewell In Dausa District, Rescued After 7 Hours
Trending

Rajasthan: 2-Year-Old Girl Falls Into 200 Feet Borewell In Dausa District, Rescued After 7 Hours

The Logical Indian Crew
Customised Plane To Bring 8 Big Cats From Namibia To India: Know Everything About Project Cheetah
Trending

Customised Plane To Bring 8 Big Cats From Namibia To India: Know Everything About 'Project Cheetah'

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X