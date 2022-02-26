All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
In Response To Ukraine Crisis, ANONYMOUS Declares Cyber War On Russia, Hacks Many Govt Websites

Image Credit: Pixabey and ANI

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

In Response To Ukraine Crisis, ANONYMOUS Declares Cyber War On Russia, Hacks Many Govt Websites

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Others/World,  26 Feb 2022 9:25 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-02-26T15:00:15+05:30check update history

Editor : Al Arafat Sherfuddeen | 

Al Arafat Sherfuddeen

Al Arafat Sherfuddeen

Executive Editor

Passionate writer about current events, politics and happenings nationally and globally. An agent of communal harmony and an ardent Arsenal fan.

See article by Al Arafat Sherfuddeen

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The international hacker group has announced that it has already taken down numerous Russian websites in response to the country's military aggression in Ukraine.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Hacker group Anonymous has won the Plaudits of the global anti-war campaigners to take on Russia in cyberspace. Hacker group Anonymous has now announced a 'cyber war' against Russia. The social media handle claiming to represent the hacker group announced that they had already taken down numerous Russian websites in response to the country's military aggression in Ukraine.

As confirmed by Russia's state-controlled international television outlet, RT, official websites of the Russian government, the Duma, the Kremlin, and the Ministry of Defence were all impacted by the alleged cyberattack. Furthermore, a few of the attacked websites also slowed down, while the others were taken offline.

In its social media communication, the group had clearly communicated that their targets are websites belonging to the Russian government.

Anonymous Targets Russia!

According to the recent posts from Anonymous over on Twitter, the Russian armed forces are currently organising a large-scale bombing operation in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital. This cyberattack from the hacker group took place just a day after a new data wiper malware was encountered in circulation in Ukraine, reported the Times Of India.

As per the students from cybersecurity firm ESET, a treacherous wiper malware has been uncovered in Ukraine that can erase all the data from the system it has infected. This malware is so dangerous that the data, once deleted, can not be recovered. Furthermore, the malware can even attack the system recovery tools without leaving any attack traces. Although the research firm is unable to identify who is liable for the spread of malware, the current suspicion is on Russia.

Now, the involvement of the Anonymous hacker group will be able to assist Ukraine in cyber warfare against Putin's Russia.

All You Need To Know About Hacker Group Anonymous

Anonymous is an international hacktivist group that has been involved in various major cyberattacks across the globe and is not the first time it has made the headlines. Originated back in 2003, the hacker group has also made it to the Time's 100 most influential people on the globe list.

The group has previously attacked several countries' government agencies, including Israel, Uganda, Turkey, the United States and others. It has also targeted many major corporations, including MasterCard, PayPal, Sony and Visa.

Also Read: No To War! Here's How Sports Fraternity Condemned Russia's Ukraine Invasion

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Al Arafat Sherfuddeen
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Russia 
Ukraine Crisis 
Ukraine Russia Crisis 
Hacker 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X