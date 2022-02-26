In Response To Ukraine Crisis, ANONYMOUS Declares Cyber War On Russia, Hacks Many Govt Websites

Hacker group Anonymous has won the Plaudits of the global anti-war campaigners to take on Russia in cyberspace. Hacker group Anonymous has now announced a 'cyber war' against Russia. The social media handle claiming to represent the hacker group announced that they had already taken down numerous Russian websites in response to the country's military aggression in Ukraine.

As confirmed by Russia's state-controlled international television outlet, RT, official websites of the Russian government, the Duma, the Kremlin, and the Ministry of Defence were all impacted by the alleged cyberattack. Furthermore, a few of the attacked websites also slowed down, while the others were taken offline.

In its social media communication, the group had clearly communicated that their targets are websites belonging to the Russian government.

#Anonymous is currently involved in operations against the Russian Federation. Our operations are targeting the Russian government. There is an inevitability that the private sector will most likely be affected too. While this account cannot claim to speak for the whole (con) — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) February 24, 2022

According to the recent posts from Anonymous over on Twitter, the Russian armed forces are currently organising a large-scale bombing operation in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital. This cyberattack from the hacker group took place just a day after a new data wiper malware was encountered in circulation in Ukraine, reported the Times Of India.

As per the students from cybersecurity firm ESET, a treacherous wiper malware has been uncovered in Ukraine that can erase all the data from the system it has infected. This malware is so dangerous that the data, once deleted, can not be recovered. Furthermore, the malware can even attack the system recovery tools without leaving any attack traces. Although the research firm is unable to identify who is liable for the spread of malware, the current suspicion is on Russia.

Now, the involvement of the Anonymous hacker group will be able to assist Ukraine in cyber warfare against Putin's Russia.

All You Need To Know About Hacker Group Anonymous

Anonymous is an international hacktivist group that has been involved in various major cyberattacks across the globe and is not the first time it has made the headlines. Originated back in 2003, the hacker group has also made it to the Time's 100 most influential people on the globe list.

The group has previously attacked several countries' government agencies, including Israel, Uganda, Turkey, the United States and others. It has also targeted many major corporations, including MasterCard, PayPal, Sony and Visa.

