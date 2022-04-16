All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
UKs Controversial Plan To Relocate Refugees To Rwanda Sparks Row- Heres Why

Image Credits: Unsplash (Representational), Instagram/Boris Johnson

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

UK's Controversial Plan To Relocate Refugees To Rwanda Sparks Row- Here's Why

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Others/World,  16 April 2022 7:18 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

The plan comes at a time when several refugees are attempting to cross into the UK through the English Channel by boats that people smugglers allegedly arrange.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Recently, Britain made a deal with Rwanda, which agreed upon relocating some asylum-seekers to the Central African nation. Sending on a 'one-way ticket', PM Boris Johnson declared that those who entered the United Kingdom immediately would face the consequences as they would be sent 6000km away. He targeted the refugees seeking entry into the country after travelling by boat through the English Channel.

According to Johnson, the deal struck with the African country is to prevent illegal trafficking. While he claims that the plan does not 'lack' compassion, many human rights groups have slammed his government for coming up with 'inhumane' legislation. Several people stated that the Johnson regime treated refugees as mere commodities by shipping them to another nation altogether.

'Illegal Refugees' To Be Sent To Rwanda

In recent months, scores of refugees have tried to enter the British border via France. For them, the trucks or ferries crossing the English Channel prove beneficial as it helps them cross into the country without getting caught. According to NPR, 28,000 entered the UK with the help of small boats in 2021 that smugglers arranged. However, dozens have perished, with many ships capsizing en route. Several men, women, and children were picked up at the Dover coast by the British lifeboats on Thursday.

Coincidently, Boris Johnson was making a speech in a county near the English Channel when he lay down the controversial plan. "Anyone entering the UK illegally may now be relocated to Rwanda as it is needed to stop vile people smugglers (who) are abusing the vulnerable and turning the channel into a watery graveyard," the news publication quotes the PM.

The current agreement made with the Rwandan government will last for five years. Al Jazeera reports that the plan's first part will be British authorities screening the asylum seekers on their arrival. Their personal details will be sent to the African nation. Once they are reviewed, they will be transported to Kigali, where they will be settled. The British authorities have already paid £120 million upfront for housing the refugees.

Plan 'Expects' Backlash

The plan's salient features raise questions about Britain's current immigration policy. With the conservative party in power, they had introduced a strict law to curb the entry of illegal refugees. Therefore, it is no surprise that the Rwanda plan faces intense backlash. Human Rights Watch's Central Africa director, Lewis Mudge, criticised Johnson. He said, "Arbitrary detention, ill-treatment, and torture in official and unofficial detention facilities are commonplace, and fair trial standards are flouted in many cases." Further, he added that the UK government's initiative is not "grounded in reality."

Now, the United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees (UNHCR) has expressed its displeasure. "People fleeing war, conflict, and persecution deserve compassion and empathy. They should not be traded like commodities and transferred abroad for processing," UNHCR's Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, Gillian Triggs. Further, Britain is also accused of "offshoring its responsibilities' by shipping the innocent refugees to another country altogether.

The UK's deal with Rwanda has left a bad taste in everyone's mouth. Another primary reason for this is the country's sordid history regarding human rights. The country is infamous for forceful disappearance, unlawful killings, assassinating and torturing those who go against the government and many others. However, according to Boris Johnson, the country has undergone a 'positive' transformation.

Vincent Bruta, Rwanda's foreign minister, assures the refugees a "dignified life with shelter and skills to socially and economically integrate into our society." The British government also 'expects' backlash from the opposition and the court, because of which the law may not see the light of day soon.

Also Read: #StopTheWar: Over 1 Million Children In The World Are Born As Refugees

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
UK 
Refugees 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X