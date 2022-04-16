UK's Controversial Plan To Relocate Refugees To Rwanda Sparks Row- Here's Why

Recently, Britain made a deal with Rwanda, which agreed upon relocating some asylum-seekers to the Central African nation. Sending on a 'one-way ticket', PM Boris Johnson declared that those who entered the United Kingdom immediately would face the consequences as they would be sent 6000km away. He targeted the refugees seeking entry into the country after travelling by boat through the English Channel.

According to Johnson, the deal struck with the African country is to prevent illegal trafficking. While he claims that the plan does not 'lack' compassion, many human rights groups have slammed his government for coming up with 'inhumane' legislation. Several people stated that the Johnson regime treated refugees as mere commodities by shipping them to another nation altogether.

'Illegal Refugees' To Be Sent To Rwanda

In recent months, scores of refugees have tried to enter the British border via France. For them, the trucks or ferries crossing the English Channel prove beneficial as it helps them cross into the country without getting caught. According to NPR, 28,000 entered the UK with the help of small boats in 2021 that smugglers arranged. However, dozens have perished, with many ships capsizing en route. Several men, women, and children were picked up at the Dover coast by the British lifeboats on Thursday.

Coincidently, Boris Johnson was making a speech in a county near the English Channel when he lay down the controversial plan. "Anyone entering the UK illegally may now be relocated to Rwanda as it is needed to stop vile people smugglers (who) are abusing the vulnerable and turning the channel into a watery graveyard," the news publication quotes the PM.

The current agreement made with the Rwandan government will last for five years. Al Jazeera reports that the plan's first part will be British authorities screening the asylum seekers on their arrival. Their personal details will be sent to the African nation. Once they are reviewed, they will be transported to Kigali, where they will be settled. The British authorities have already paid £120 million upfront for housing the refugees.

Plan 'Expects' Backlash

The plan's salient features raise questions about Britain's current immigration policy. With the conservative party in power, they had introduced a strict law to curb the entry of illegal refugees. Therefore, it is no surprise that the Rwanda plan faces intense backlash. Human Rights Watch's Central Africa director, Lewis Mudge, criticised Johnson. He said, "Arbitrary detention, ill-treatment, and torture in official and unofficial detention facilities are commonplace, and fair trial standards are flouted in many cases." Further, he added that the UK government's initiative is not "grounded in reality."

Now, the United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees (UNHCR) has expressed its displeasure. "People fleeing war, conflict, and persecution deserve compassion and empathy. They should not be traded like commodities and transferred abroad for processing," UNHCR's Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, Gillian Triggs. Further, Britain is also accused of "offshoring its responsibilities' by shipping the innocent refugees to another country altogether.

The UK's deal with Rwanda has left a bad taste in everyone's mouth. Another primary reason for this is the country's sordid history regarding human rights. The country is infamous for forceful disappearance, unlawful killings, assassinating and torturing those who go against the government and many others. However, according to Boris Johnson, the country has undergone a 'positive' transformation.

Vincent Bruta, Rwanda's foreign minister, assures the refugees a "dignified life with shelter and skills to socially and economically integrate into our society." The British government also 'expects' backlash from the opposition and the court, because of which the law may not see the light of day soon.

