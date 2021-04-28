UK Prioritizes Vaccines For Its Citizens - No Excess Vaccine To Give To India, Says UK PM's Spokesman

Trending

UK has sent 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators, and 20 manual ventilators as assistance for the Oxygen Shortage.

The Logical Indian Crew
Others/World   |   28 April 2021
Writer : Anchal Rana | Editor : Kishan Rao
Image Credits: Representation Image

The UK is following a trajectory serving the domestic priority list first for COVID 19 vaccines. Subsequently, UK has announced that they do not have any surplus doses to share with countries in need of aid, Downing Street stated on Sunday. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesperson highlighted the assistance being sent from the UK for the Oxygen shortage, i.e. 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators, and 20 manual ventilators to suffice the supply shortages in the country over the week. The first share of 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators reached New Delhi on Tuesday.

UK Will Serve Its People First

"Right now, we are moving through the UK prioritization list for our domestic rollout and don't have surplus doses, but we keep this under constant review. We recognize that no one is safe until we're all safe in this pandemic which is why the UK has contributed GBP 548 million to COVAX and sent vital medical supplies to India," UK PM's spokesperson. The recent update from Downing Street arrived as it unfolded that the US is going to export around 60 million doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to India and is reportedly the biggest recipient of the consignment after talks between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi reported The Times of India.

The cases in the country are mounting up exponentially, with 3,23,144 fresh cases on Tuesday hiking the infection tally of India to 76,36,307. The death count was reaching 1,97,894 with 2,771 new fatalities. There has been a rush of numerous efforts emerging from the Indian diaspora in the UK to fundraise for essential supplies such as oxygen concentrators and coordinate organized dissemination across the hospitals in India via series of emergency appeals including by charities such as the British Asian Trust and British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO).

Vaccination In Full Throttle

In Britain, more than 33 million people have had a first vaccine dose and more than 12 million have had a second according to BBC. Albeit a dip in vaccine supply in April, the government has planned to finish the first dose of vaccine to all the adults by July. England, on average, has vaccinated 95% of those aged 50 and over, with the South West reaching 97% of people in that age group and London 87%. The UK also has ordered more than 400 million doses of seven of the most promising vaccines.

