Students Can Now Pursue Two Degrees At The Same Time, Thanks To UGC - Know About It

For the first time ever, students in India will be allowed to pursue two full-time courses simultaneously. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has laid down the necessary guidelines that are published today, April 13, on their website. This applies to both undergraduate and postgraduate courses around the country. However, the rules will not be applicable for MPhil and PhD aspirants.

The new UGC rules allow the students to pursue the courses of their choice. The exhaustive list of subjects comes from various disciplines such as social sciences, humanities, arts, and the like. While they are allowed to juggle the subjects, it is optional for the universities to implement the rules and can do so if it is aligned with their structural conditions.

Facilitating Multiple Learning Pathways

According to The Indian Express, there are numerous degree combinations to choose from. A student can choose a diploma course with an undergraduate one, two Masters' or two Bachelor courses. The aspirants also have an option to take a postgraduate and undergraduate course simultaneously. However, that is possible only if they are eligible for the same. Another important condition is that the classes should not clash.

"In the last commission meeting held on March 31, it was decided to issue guidelines which will enable students to pursue academic programmes simultaneously because the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 emphasises the need to facilitate multiple pathways to learning, involving both formal and non-formal education forms," the UGC chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar told the news publication.

By introducing these guidelines, the UGC aims to promote a diverse learning environment. While doing so, they want to eliminate the existing hierarchy between different subjects that gives rise to prejudice around the same. Kumar explains an example to The Times of India, "If a student is doing, let's say, BA in Economics, as a day scholar in the physical model, the student will also have the opportunity to do another degree programme of the same level in a nearby university maybe as an evening programme. "

As of now, the guidelines are yet to be implemented in the upcoming academic year. Only time will tell how it is received by the educational institutions and students around the country.

