Udaipur Tailor Murder: Both Accused Sent To Judicial Custody Till July 13- What Happened So Far

A local court on June 30 sent the two individuals accused of killing Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal to judicial custody up till July 13. The accused, Ghaus Mohammad and Riyaz Akhtari, were sent to judicial custody by the Udaipur district session court in Rajasthan.

The two accused individuals were brought to the court in a police van with their faces being covered and were produced while several advocates began shouting slogans on the premises, reported IndiaToday.

A large number of lawyers got together on the court premises in the evening and began shouting slogans calling for the death penalty for the two accused.

The Udaipur Tailor Murder

Ghaus and Riaz reportedly hacked tailor Kanhaiya Lal to death using a cleaver at his tailoring shop in Udaipur on June 28. The two accused later on also shared videos on social media stating that they were avenging an insult to Islam.

As a result, thousands of people in Udaipur took out a march and shopkeepers downed shutters in Jaipur, protesting the murder of the tailor. Earlier this week, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also visited the tailor's family and informed the media outside the house that he wanted the charge sheet to be filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a fast-track court as quick as possible to bring justice to the culprits.

Murder Weapons!

In a key development, the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), Udaipur, managed to track down two blood-stained weapons from the accused's possession as well. These weapons were recovered from an office in Udaipur's Sapetiya locality of the aide of the accused.

During the interrogation, the accused told the officials that after killing Kanhiya Lal, they went to Shoaib's office in Sapetiya and recorded the video.

