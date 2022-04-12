All section
Caste discrimination
Uber Increases Trip Fare By 12% In Delhi-NCR Amid Protest Over Fuel Price Hike

Trending
Uber Increases Trip Fare By 12% In Delhi-NCR Amid Protest Over Fuel Price Hike

12 April 2022

The cost of petrol and diesel were increased by 80 paise a litre in the month of April, after which they now cost Rs 105.41 and 96.67 per litre, respectively.

Amid ongoing protests by taxi and cab drivers regarding the recent hike in fuel prices, cab aggregator service provider Uber has opted to hike the trip fares in Delhi-NCR by nearly 12 per cent.

"We listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern. Over the coming weeks, we will continue to track fuel price movements and will take further steps as needed. To help cushion drivers from the impact of the spike in fuel prices, Uber has raised trip fares in Delhi NCR by 12%," Nitish Bhushan, head of central operations, Uber India and South Asia, was quoted as saying on April 11 in an official release by The New Indian Express.

Uber raises Trip Fares In Delhi NCR By 12%

The cost of petrol and diesel were increased by 80 paise a litre in the month of April, after which they now cost Rs 105.41 and 96.67 per litre, respectively. Meanwhile, the cost of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi has also gone up by Rs 12.48 per kg, bringing it to nearly Rs 69.11 per kg.

Other than cab drivers, other transportation unions such as taxi and transport association, Delhi Taxi, autorickshaw union, Tourist Transporters and Tour Operators Association, Expert Driver Solution, Sarvodaya Driver Welfare Association and Sarvodaya Drivers Association of Delhi have all been continuously protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 8.

Continuous Inflation In Fuel Prices

The spike in petrol and diesel prices has also impacted autorickshaw fares across the national capital. Since the CNG price increased, autorickshaw drivers have been demanding higher fares for trips.

Autorickshaw, cab drivers and other transport unions have also stated that they are ready to go on an indefinite strike and even resort to a Bharat Bandh if the central government does not revise the current fuel prices in Delhi-NCR.

