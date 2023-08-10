Nuh Violence: Two Accused Arrested After Police Encounter, 'Mahapanchayat' Organised In Haryana

On Thursday, individuals accused of involvement in the Nuh violence, namely Munfed and Saikul, were apprehended in Silkho village situated in the town of Tawdu, located within the Haryana district. The arrests transpired following an encounter with the police. Among the items recovered from the suspects were an illegal homemade 'katta' and a motorcycle.

The violent clashes occurred in the predominantly Muslim area of Nuh on July 31, when a procession by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) for the Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by mobs. Tragically, the confrontations resulted in the deaths of six individuals, including two home guards and a cleric. Incidents of violence also took place in Gurugram.

“The government has been asked to conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter and arrest the culprits. Immediate action should be taken against those who post provocative speeches and videos on social media to incite riots in the society and arrest them," it stated as per a report in News18

A 'mahapanchayat' or grand council meeting took place in Baas village of the Hisar district on Wednesday, with the intention of fostering stronger bonds among communities. Representing various faiths, farmer groups, and 'khaps' (community councils), the event was organized under the banner of the Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Union.

The gathering saw participation from Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and others, and a resolution was passed affirming the commitment of these diverse religious groups to restore peace in the Mewat region. The resolution called for an impartial inquiry by the government into the events, along with the swift arrest of the culprits. It also urged immediate action against individuals who disseminate inflammatory speeches and videos on social media to incite unrest in society.

Suresh Koth, an organizer and member of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, emphasized that Haryana would not become a platform for dividing people based on caste and religion. Koth also condemned reports of certain panchayat heads in Mahendergarh, Rewari, and Jhajjar districts purportedly issuing letters that seemingly "banned" Muslim traders from their respective villages.

Houses & Shops Razed In Nuh

The district administration in Nuh, Haryana, continued its demolition drive by razing houses and shops of local residents. The illegal constructions on 2.6 acres of land around Nalhar Medical College were bulldozed, along with around 15 other temporary structures, on August 5. The demolition is part of the authorities' efforts to remove unauthorized constructions in the area.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ashwani Kumar stated that some of the owners of these structures were involved in the recent violence during the Braj Mandal religious yatra. He asserted that the demolition drive will continue. However, this statement contradicts the earlier claim made by officials that the demolition was unrelated to the recent communal violence.

The demolition drive began from Adbar Chowk and is set to continue until Tiranga Chowk. Local MLA and Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislature Party, Aftab Ahmed, has expressed protest against this action. The situation remains tense in the area as authorities carry out the demolition of illegal structures, as per reports.

"In Nuh, it is not only the houses of the poor that are being demolished, but the faith and trust of the common people is being destroyed as well. Villagers have said that houses and shops were demolished today, by giving notice in back date of one month. Government is taking wrong action to hide administrative failures, this is repressive policy," he tweeted along with a video of the demolition.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in clashes that erupted in Muslim-dominated Nuh when a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession or the Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by mobs on Monday. Gurugram had also witnessed stray incidents of clashes. Nuh District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata said the curfew has been relaxed and people can step out to buy essential goods from 12 noon to 3 pm.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said ‘Bullets were fired from hills, stones were collected on roofs, and fronts were set up. It was planned by someone and we are investigating’ Haryana home minister has also said that he did not have information about any intelligence input on a possible build-up of tension in the wake of the religious procession that was attacked in Nuh district by mobs on July 31.

