"You've Arrested Wrong People": Twitter User Claims To Be 'Mastermind' Behind Bulli Bai App Case

The recent 'Bulli Bai' app case took another turn, with a man claiming to be the main pivot in the crime. A Twitter user came forward on Wednesday, January 5, saying that he is the creator and mastermind of the Bulli Bai application on the hosting platform GitHub.

Threatened To Create Bulli Bai 2.0

According to the Hindustan Times report, the user is suspected to be from Nepal. He has offered to provide the actual username, password, and source code of the application they used, along with an archive link.

The user slammed the Mumbai Police for arrest in connection with the case and said that the accused were innocent. He also threatened the authorities to create another Bulli Bai 2.0.

You have arrested the wrong person, slumbai police



I am the creator of #BulliBaiApp



Got nothing to do with the two innocents whom u arrested, release them asap mf https://t.co/QJA078wSnH pic.twitter.com/ycbDuc7cNS — . (@giyu44) January 5, 2022

User's Claims



He further claimed that he used his friends' accounts for the application but didn't anticipate this would grow into a massive issue.

"Both Vishal and that Swati girl, I use their accounts. They didn't even know what I was going to do, and now they got arrested because of me. Feel free to abuse me in comments," the user further said.

The netizen, who goes by the name @giyu44, said he would surrender if someone arranged to travel by flight.

Authenticity Of Information

It is to be noted that one of the names quoted in his tweet is wrong and raises questions on the legitimacy of the claims and the tweets. However, the Mumbai Police is trying to trace the account owner and verify the claims.

Arrests Made

The police have arrested three people connected with the case, including Shweta Singh (18), Vishal Kumar Jha (21) and Mayank Rawat (20). Kumar was arrested from Bengaluru, while Singh and Rawat were nabbed from Uttarakhand.

Reportedly, the accused have used names related to the Sikh community in their Twitter handles. They promoted the app to mislead people about their identity and possibly add a communal angle.

