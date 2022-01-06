All section
Caste discrimination
Youve Arrested Wrong People: Twitter User Claims To Be Mastermind Behind Bulli Bai App Case

Credits: The Indian ExpressTwitter 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

"You've Arrested Wrong People": Twitter User Claims To Be 'Mastermind' Behind Bulli Bai App Case

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

India,  6 Jan 2022 8:55 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The user slammed the Mumbai Police for arrest in connection with the case and said that the accused were innocent. He also threatened the authorities to create another Bulli Bai 2.0.

The recent 'Bulli Bai' app case took another turn, with a man claiming to be the main pivot in the crime. A Twitter user came forward on Wednesday, January 5, saying that he is the creator and mastermind of the Bulli Bai application on the hosting platform GitHub.

Threatened To Create Bulli Bai 2.0

According to the Hindustan Times report, the user is suspected to be from Nepal. He has offered to provide the actual username, password, and source code of the application they used, along with an archive link.

The user slammed the Mumbai Police for arrest in connection with the case and said that the accused were innocent. He also threatened the authorities to create another Bulli Bai 2.0.

User's Claims

He further claimed that he used his friends' accounts for the application but didn't anticipate this would grow into a massive issue.

"Both Vishal and that Swati girl, I use their accounts. They didn't even know what I was going to do, and now they got arrested because of me. Feel free to abuse me in comments," the user further said.

The netizen, who goes by the name @giyu44, said he would surrender if someone arranged to travel by flight.

Authenticity Of Information

It is to be noted that one of the names quoted in his tweet is wrong and raises questions on the legitimacy of the claims and the tweets. However, the Mumbai Police is trying to trace the account owner and verify the claims.

Arrests Made

The police have arrested three people connected with the case, including Shweta Singh (18), Vishal Kumar Jha (21) and Mayank Rawat (20). Kumar was arrested from Bengaluru, while Singh and Rawat were nabbed from Uttarakhand.

Reportedly, the accused have used names related to the Sikh community in their Twitter handles. They promoted the app to mislead people about their identity and possibly add a communal angle.

Also Read: 'Used Racial Slurs..': Five Tribal Youths Assaulted By Coaches In Chhattisgarh Sports Academy

Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
