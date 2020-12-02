In A First, Twitter Flags BJP IT Cell Head, Amit Malviya's Tweet As 'Manipulated Media'

For the first time, Twitter has flagged a tweet by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on farmers' protest as 'manipulated media.'

Rahul Gandhi must be the most discredited opposition leader India has seen in a long long time. https://t.co/9wQeNE5xAP pic.twitter.com/b4HjXTHPSx — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 28, 2020

On November 28, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to share an image showing security personnel purportedly about to hit a farmer with a baton at the Singhu border, amid the ongoing farmers' agitation.

बड़ी ही दुखद फ़ोटो है। हमारा नारा तो 'जय जवान जय किसान' का था लेकिन आज PM मोदी के अहंकार ने जवान को किसान के ख़िलाफ़ खड़ा कर दिया।



यह बहुत ख़तरनाक है। pic.twitter.com/1pArTEECsU — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 28, 2020

Posting the photo, the Congress leader wrote, "It is a very sad photo. Our slogan was 'jai jawan jai kisan' but today PM Modi's arrogance made the jawan stand against the farmer. This is very dangerous."



In response to the tweet, BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya uploaded a 'Propaganda vs Reality' video claiming the police "did not even touch the farmer."

Malviya tweeted: "Rahul Gandhi must be the most discredited opposition leader India has seen in a long long time."

However, days after his tweet, Twitter has flagged his social media post as 'manipulated media. As per Twitter policy, the tag is placed if 'the media, or the context in which media are presented, are significantly and deceptively altered or manipulated.

Earlier it was also found that the video shared by Malviya was a cropped version and the original video showed cops standing one after the other and the baton of the other cop touches the leg of the farmer.



▶️ Thousands of Indian farmers clashed with police, Friday, as the farmers continued to march towards New Delhi in protest of new farming laws.



👉 Indian Farmers Clash with Police as They Protest New Lawshttps://t.co/I5Tx0hA4kP pic.twitter.com/NdRKWn0dXe — The Voice of America (@VOANews) November 27, 2020

Malviya, on November 30, alleged that the ongoing farmers' protests against the centre's newly-passed farm laws have "Khalistani and Maoist" links.

In a tweet with images of a gazette notification of implementation of the farm laws, he accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of seeking an "opportunity to burn down Delhi". "It was never about farmers. Just politics..." he tweeted.

Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government has already notified the new Farm Laws on 23Nov20 and had started implementing them.



But now that the Khalistanis and Maoists have stepped in to oppose, he sees an opportunity to burn down Delhi.



It was never about farmers. Just politics... pic.twitter.com/s5gMq9z8oW — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 30, 2020

