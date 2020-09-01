Trending

'Don't Waste Nation's Time': Times Now Anchor Shuns Panelist Talking About Shrinking GDP During Debate

On August 31, India reported the worst quarterly contraction on record, with 23.9 per cent fall in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the April-June quarter (Q1), as per estimates released by the government.

Navya Singh (Trending News Editor) 
1 Sep 2020
Editor : Prateek Gautam
In a bizarre remark, Times Now anchor Rahul Shivshankar, during a debate on actor Sushant Singh Rajput, told political analyst Sumanth Raman to "not waste the nation's and the viewers' time" when the analyst tried to draw attention to country's economy and the recent flare up between the Indian and the Chinese army in Ladakh.

On August 31, Raman said that he wanted to place his "deep disgust" for the debate since it was neglecting crucial issues for the country, such as the record 23.9% shrinkage in the GDP in the April-June quarter.

Shivshankar cut off Raman, saying that he would entertain comments on the GDP only during a debate on the economy, for which, "Raman would certainly won't be invited".

Shivshankar also said that the analyst is a "jack of all trades, master of none".

"I'm quite sure you don't know GDP," Shivshankar said during the debate.

A clip of the debate went viral on social media, triggering massive outrage.

In another debate on the same channel, anchor Navika Kumar shut down a panelist for talking about GDP.

When Navika asked a question about actress Rhea Chakrabortys' lies, the panelist said that 'lies do catch up', hinting at the government's false promises and the country's poor economy.

To which the anchor replied that she hasn't forced him to be on the show. "When we're talking about why Rhea lied, why is the GDP stuck in your mind?" she said.

On August 31, India reported the worst quarterly contraction on record, with 23.9 per cent fall in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the April-June quarter (Q1), as per estimates released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). The country has officially entered a phase of recession as per the data.

Also read: #ResignNirmala Trends On Twitter As India Records Its Worst Ever GDP Contraction

