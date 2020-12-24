"TV Channels Can't Telecast Everything": Madras High Court Slams Media Over Vulgar Content

The Madras High Court on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the content being telecast by various news channels. It observed that the media should have some responsibility and not telecast everything since they do not have any censorship.

The court was hearing a batch of two public interest litigations - one seeking a direction to the central and state governments to monitor and take actions against the TV channels and cable operators for the telecast of vulgar and obscene programmes and advertisements, and another seeking action against online gaming groups involved in cybercrimes, scam, and illegal data transfer, reported The Times of India.

The division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi observed that there must be some control over television channels.

Referring to one of the telecasts on a TV channel recently, where a girl was butchered in Karnataka, the judges said that media should have some responsibility to ensure that such kinds of visuals are not shown on screen.

As the children are attending online classes ever since the lockdowns began, the judges wondered what would be the impact such visuals might have on the children.

Meanwhile, In September, even the Supreme Court came down heavily on a TV Channel that was intent on broadcasting hate-filled programmes, reported Indian Express. The court underlined the need for laying down clear guidelines, and their effective implementation, for the media against hate speech.

The Madras High court also had taken a serious view of nudity being telecast last month, under the coverage of doctor's counsel as well as advertisements on channels, which would affect the minds of young children.

The court had then granted an interim injunction restraining the channels from telecasting such advertisements and programmes.

At present in India, there is no central statutory agency or uniform legislation regulating the advertising industry. The Indian advertising market as a whole is regulated and controlled by a non-statutory body, the Advertising Standards Council of India.

Also Read: Shooter Vartika Singh Registers Case On Smriti Irani, 3 Others For Demanding Rs 25 Lakh In Lieu Of Post