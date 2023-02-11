Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Death Toll Surpasses 24,000; NDRF & Indian Army's Field Hospital Continues Rescue Mission

The confirmed death toll from the Turkey-Syria Earthquake has approached 24,000, and with the ongoing search and rescue missions, the toll is expected to rise further. It was the deadliest earthquake that shook the region in over eight decades and left thousands homeless in the freezing winter.

As days of grief and anguish continue in the nation, here are the updates that have come in from the site of devastation,

Death Toll Surpasses 24,000 Mark

Millions of people have been left homeless and starving on the streets following the devastating earthquake. According to United Nations records, around 5.3 million people have been left homeless in Syria alone. With no relief from the freezing weather, many have turned to makeshift tents and cars for warmth. Even as the government acknowledged the shortcomings in the disaster relief response, people have been pushed to the edge trying to pull hundreds of people from under the rubble.

The residents, along with the rescuers, pulled people from under the ruins, and the death toll rose to 24,000. According to a report by the Times Now News, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel were able to rescue children from the site and recently pulled out an 8-year-old girl from a collapsed structure in Turkiye. Earlier, they had also rescued a 6-year-old girl from the same area on February 9.

Several Indians residing in Turkey were reached out to, and their safety was ensured. However, one Indian continues to be reported missing. The passport and belongings of the 35-year-old, now identified as Vijay Kumar, were recovered early on February 10. It was found from the hotel that he presumably was staying at, but the rescue teams were not able to trace him yet despite extending their search to nearby hospitals. It is believed that Kumar was asleep in the second-floor room of the 24-storey hotel when the quake struck the region. The Ministry of External Affairs office has confirmed that a search for Kumar is continuing actively.



Small Acts Of Kindness Come Across As Relief

Those who survived the quake are left in desperate need of aid in the form of food, medicines, and shelter. While many countries have pledged help, a notable incident from the devastation site was restaurant owners across Turkey travelling to Hatay to provide food to the survivors. Hatay was one of the worst-hit regions, and the owners wanted to provide relief to the homeless by providing warm meals. Omer Faruk, a restaurant owner in central Turkey, was among those who travelled to the tent city housing to offer food. These heartwarming stories from Turkey have been restoring hope in the land that is left in ruins.

Stories of several families being rescued out of the rubble days after the quake have restored a sense of relief in the land. Among those rescued include a family of six huddled in a small air pocket, a teenager who survived under the ruins for days by drinking his urine, and two frightened sisters who sat by the comfort of a pop song until rescuers freed them. Many such stories of toddlers to elderly being found alive amidst the ruins have had people praying for the lives that continue to be saved from days of being trapped in the darkness.

Meanwhile, through Operation Dost, India continues to extend help to the quake-hit zone. As per the latest reports that came in on February 10, the Indian Army's field hospitals have treated as many as 106 victims in Turkey's Iskenderun, Hatay. According to a report by Indian Express, several organisations and individuals from the country have also extended help through the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission.

The Indian Army team of medical specialists is on the job 24x7, providing relief to those injured.



🎥 Some glimpses from the Field Hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay. #OperationDost pic.twitter.com/3hrVP2ZeaM — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 9, 2023





Expressing gratitude for the relief and assistance provided, the Turkish Ambassador to India, Firat Sunel, tweeted a letter sent by Indians to the people of Turkey. The letter that read "Sending love from India" came with a donation of 100 blankets for those dealing with the loss in the biting winters.

Sometimes the meaning of words is much deeper than their meaning in dictionary like in this letter attached by an Indian family to one of the blanket donations...#VasudhaivaKutumbakam#earthquakeinturkey

🇹🇷🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/78ncF8OnL7 — Fırat Sunel फिरात सुनेल فرات صونال (@firatsunel) February 9, 2023





Sharing the image online, the ambassador wrote that "Sometimes the meaning of words is much deeper than their meaning in dictionary like in this letter attached by an Indian family to one of the blanket donations." The post received over 1,11,000 views and brought in hundreds of reactions from netizens who stand with the people of Turkey during such tough times.

