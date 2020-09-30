"Will You Shut Up Man!": Messy Presidential Debate Between Donald Trump And Joe Biden

United States President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden met for the presidential debate in Cleveland Ohio on Tuesday. According to the Commission on Presidential Debates, five topics for the event were, 'The Trump and Biden Records,' 'The Supreme Court,' COVID-19,'Economy, Race and Violence in our cities', and the 'Integrity of the Election.'

As the two men took the stage, they didn't even shake hands which were primarily because of the COVID-19 restrictions but their ignorance towards greeting each other traditionally highlighted the divisions through the country in the final countdown to November 3.

Throughout the debate, 74-year old Trump walked all over Biden with frequent interruptions sometimes in intensely personal manners that left the later confused and perplexed as he continued to fight to complete a sentence.

Trump continued frontal assault on 77-year-old Biden with statements such as "radical left" had the centrist Democrat" wrapped around their little finger."

He even attacked him personally with an attempt to provoke and annoy the Democrat by accusing one of his sons named Hunter Biden of corruption and told Biden that "there's nothing smart" about the Democrat.

However, Biden tried his best to logically answer the questions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the US economy, elections, race relations and various other topics but with Trump's continuous interruptions, he lost his calm more than once and referred to Trump as "a clown," "a racist," "a liar" and mocked his style by asking, "Will you shut up, man?" He also called the Republican the "puppy" of the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Until the last minute of the debate, Trump claimed that Biden would require drugs or an earpiece that would secretly provide him with all the answers to get through the debate night.

Chris Wallace, the host, Fox News who was also a victim of bullying by Trump lost the control of the proceedings which allowed Trump to continue with his frontal assault.

According to a Times of India report, during the debate, Trump declared that he would not accept the election results if it goes against him when the total ballots will get counted. "This is not going to end well," he said.

"Tens of thousands of ballots being manipulated, I can't go along with that," Trump added.

In 90 minutes, Biden also targeted Trump directly with COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed more than 200,000 lives in the United States, highest in the world. He frequently turned towards the camera and addressed the American people watching. Mocking Trump for his infamous statement on a potential cure for the coronavirus, Biden said, "Maybe you could inject bleach in your arm and that would take care of it."

Before the showdown, Biden showed his own tax returns and when he demanded Trump to do the same, he said that he has paid "millions" in taxes.

As the debate was going on, netizens took to social media and started discussions about the debate filled with hatred, petty insults, immature antics and pathetic articulation. Most of the commentators and audience across the country criticized the performance and agreed that America stands embarrassed.

George Stephanopoulos, ABC News who had organized several Presidential debates said, "This is the worse presidential debate I have ever seen."