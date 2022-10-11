Caste Dictates Rights Yet Again: Tribals Thrashed For Taking Photos Of Durga Idol

"It is a pity that caste even today has its defenders," BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, had said at a time when the caste system had brutally rejected the rights of many communities in a democratic setting. The statement stays true to a good extent even today, as many continue to face abuse and discrimination because of the title they carry.

A recent incident that emphasised this occurred in the Garhwa district of Jharkhand during the celebrations of Durga Puja. Five people belonging to a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) were abused and shamed for clicking a photo of the Durga idol during the immersion.

Eight, Including Village Head Booked

The incident took place on October 6 in the Palhe village of Jharkhand. Five men in the age group of 20-25 and belonging to a tribal group lodged a police complaint against eight people, including the village head, for abusing them.

Among the petitioners was Vinod Korwa, who narrated that the incident occurred when he was trying to take a picture of the Durga idol on the immersion day. A few upper-caste men came along and drove him out of the Mandap, saying that he belonged to the Korwa caste. Having witnessed the incident, several other men from Vinod's village came to his rescue. These men, Ganga Korwa, Rupesh Korwa, Ganga Korwa, and Ajay Korwa, were abused and beaten up along with Vinod.

According to the statement given by Vinod, the 'Mukhiya' (head) of the Beta Panchayat called them all up the next day under the pretext of holding a meeting to discuss the issue. Upon reaching the location, the five tribals were tied up with a rope and beaten up again. They also tonsured Vinod's head and made a video of it.

Responding to the allegations, the Mukhiya said, "As the men were drunk and they were creating a nuisance, therefore they were beaten up."

The victims have decided to deal with the issue legally and have lodged a complaint against the head, Rameshwar Singh, and seven others who were involved in the act. According to an article by the New Indian Express, the Chinia Police Station in-charge, Birendra Hansda, said, "A search operation is on to nab the accused."

Adim Janjati Parishad district president Nanheswar Korwa condemned the incident and called it unfortunate that the people are being subjected to such treatment due to their caste.

