All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Caste Dictates Rights Yet Again: Tribals Thrashed For Taking Photos Of Durga Idol

Image Credits: Unsplash 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Caste Dictates Rights Yet Again: Tribals Thrashed For Taking Photos Of Durga Idol

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Jharkhand,  11 Oct 2022 5:54 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

During the Durga Puja celebrations, which is observed as a victory of good over evil, several upper-caste men thrashed a tribal for capturing an image of the goddess. They also abused four other men who came to the rescue of the tribal man.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

"It is a pity that caste even today has its defenders," BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, had said at a time when the caste system had brutally rejected the rights of many communities in a democratic setting. The statement stays true to a good extent even today, as many continue to face abuse and discrimination because of the title they carry.

A recent incident that emphasised this occurred in the Garhwa district of Jharkhand during the celebrations of Durga Puja. Five people belonging to a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) were abused and shamed for clicking a photo of the Durga idol during the immersion.

Eight, Including Village Head Booked

The incident took place on October 6 in the Palhe village of Jharkhand. Five men in the age group of 20-25 and belonging to a tribal group lodged a police complaint against eight people, including the village head, for abusing them.

Among the petitioners was Vinod Korwa, who narrated that the incident occurred when he was trying to take a picture of the Durga idol on the immersion day. A few upper-caste men came along and drove him out of the Mandap, saying that he belonged to the Korwa caste. Having witnessed the incident, several other men from Vinod's village came to his rescue. These men, Ganga Korwa, Rupesh Korwa, Ganga Korwa, and Ajay Korwa, were abused and beaten up along with Vinod.

According to the statement given by Vinod, the 'Mukhiya' (head) of the Beta Panchayat called them all up the next day under the pretext of holding a meeting to discuss the issue. Upon reaching the location, the five tribals were tied up with a rope and beaten up again. They also tonsured Vinod's head and made a video of it.

Responding to the allegations, the Mukhiya said, "As the men were drunk and they were creating a nuisance, therefore they were beaten up."

The victims have decided to deal with the issue legally and have lodged a complaint against the head, Rameshwar Singh, and seven others who were involved in the act. According to an article by the New Indian Express, the Chinia Police Station in-charge, Birendra Hansda, said, "A search operation is on to nab the accused."

Adim Janjati Parishad district president Nanheswar Korwa condemned the incident and called it unfortunate that the people are being subjected to such treatment due to their caste.

Also Read: A Brief History Of The Caste System And Untouchability In India

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Tribal community 
Casteism 
Durga Puja 
Jharkhand Police 
Village Head 
Harassment Case 

Must Reads

TCS Calls Moonlighting 'Ethical Issue', Confirms No Action Taken Against Any Employee
This Video Shows Ancient Urn Filled With Gold Coins Being Unearthed In Mangalore? No, Viral Claim Is False
Clash Between Two Hindu Groups Over Idol Immersion Goes Viral With False Communal Spin
Gross Negligence, No Security! Mumbai Consumer Forum Makes Central Railway Pay Price For Theft
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X