First-Ever Tribal Winter Festival Held In J&Ks Bandipora, Will Help Develop Tourism In The Region

Image Credits: Pexels, Unsplash

The Logical Indian Crew

First-Ever Tribal Winter Festival Held In J&K's Bandipora, Will Help Develop Tourism In The Region

Hardik Bhardwaj

Writer: Hardik Bhardwaj

Hardik Bhardwaj

Hardik Bhardwaj

Remote Intern

He is a student of SIMC, who is organized and able to meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

See article by Hardik Bhardwaj

Jammu and Kashmir,  2 Dec 2022 6:40 AM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Locals were thrilled to witness the festival as it would benefit the future residents, while also giving a much-needed boost to the economy and tourism sector in the isolated yet stunning region.

The Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir hosted the first-ever Tribal Winter Festival organized by the district administration in association with other Ketson departments on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Bandipora, Owais Ahmed, said that the festival witnessed a considerable crowd and highlighted tribal cultures and traditions.

Key Points From The Festival

During the event, Deputy Commissioner Owais Ahmed promised the growth of sports facilities in the region to attract local youth and vouched to promote sports culture in the region. While addressing the gathering, he also said that tribal communities have the potential to generate employment opportunities and draw tourists.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Waseem Raja urged public cooperation to develop tourism in the area. Additionally, he asked members of the public to sign up for homestays, according to Outlook India.

Locals, who were thrilled by this unique encounter, claimed that holding this region's first-ever tribal celebration would benefit their future residents and economy. They also remarked that the influx of tourists would boost jobs in this isolated and stunning region and showcase their tribal culture and civilisation to the rest of the world.

Display Of Cultural Diversity

Tribal people flocked to the lovely hamlet of Ketson in their traditional costumes to observe the many facets of ethnic tribal culture.

The festival featured thrilling music, dance, and cultural performances that enchanted the crowd. Members of the Kashmiri community, Gujjars, and Bakerwals danced collectively to the beats of dhol(drums) in an original illustration of cultural diversity within unity.

Another highlight was the "gatka," performed by two tribal clans and portrayed the Gujjars' spirit of resistance in the face of all kinds of social, political, and geographic challenges. Schoolchildren also performed a skit highlighting the adverse effects of drug misuse.

Also Read: Even After Losing Hands In An Accident, This J&K Para Cricket Team Player Never Gave Up On Playing Cricket

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Hardik Bhardwaj
,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Jayali Wavhal
Bandipora 
Jammu Kashmir 
J&K 
Tribal 
Tribal Winter Festival 

