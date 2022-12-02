First-Ever Tribal Winter Festival Held In J&K's Bandipora, Will Help Develop Tourism In The Region

The Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir hosted the first-ever Tribal Winter Festival organized by the district administration in association with other Ketson departments on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Bandipora, Owais Ahmed, said that the festival witnessed a considerable crowd and highlighted tribal cultures and traditions.

First ever Winter Tribal Festival organised at Ketson, Aloosa, Bandipora.

Festival witnessed overwhelming participation & enthusiasm. Varied shades of Tribal Culture were presented by locals. @OfficeOfLGJandK @listenshahid @diprjk @ddnewsSrinagar pic.twitter.com/QAsowyIUH2 — Deputy Commissioner Bandipora (@dcbandipora) November 30, 2022

Key Points From The Festival

During the event, Deputy Commissioner Owais Ahmed promised the growth of sports facilities in the region to attract local youth and vouched to promote sports culture in the region. While addressing the gathering, he also said that tribal communities have the potential to generate employment opportunities and draw tourists.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Waseem Raja urged public cooperation to develop tourism in the area. Additionally, he asked members of the public to sign up for homestays, according to Outlook India.

Locals, who were thrilled by this unique encounter, claimed that holding this region's first-ever tribal celebration would benefit their future residents and economy. They also remarked that the influx of tourists would boost jobs in this isolated and stunning region and showcase their tribal culture and civilisation to the rest of the world.

Display Of Cultural Diversity

Tribal people flocked to the lovely hamlet of Ketson in their traditional costumes to observe the many facets of ethnic tribal culture.

The festival featured thrilling music, dance, and cultural performances that enchanted the crowd. Members of the Kashmiri community, Gujjars, and Bakerwals danced collectively to the beats of dhol(drums) in an original illustration of cultural diversity within unity.

Another highlight was the "gatka," performed by two tribal clans and portrayed the Gujjars' spirit of resistance in the face of all kinds of social, political, and geographic challenges. Schoolchildren also performed a skit highlighting the adverse effects of drug misuse.

Also Read: Even After Losing Hands In An Accident, This J&K Para Cricket Team Player Never Gave Up On Playing Cricket