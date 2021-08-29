All section
Bhopal: Tribal Man Dies After Being Beaten Up, Tied To Vehicle And Dragged

Image Credits: Live Hindustan

Bhopal: Tribal Man Dies After Being Beaten Up, Tied To Vehicle And Dragged

Ankita Singh

Writer: Ankita Singh

Madhya Pradesh,  29 Aug 2021 2:46 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami 

Creatives : Ankita Singh

A 45-year-old tribal named Kanhaiyalal Bheel died on Saturday after eight persons tied him to the rear side of a vehicle with a rope that dragged him for some distance.

A 45-year-old tribal named Kanhaiyalal Bheel died on Saturday after eight people tied him to the rear side of a vehicle with a rope that dragged him for some distance. The horrific incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district

Later, the police informed that all five accused were arrested. The tribal died during treatment at the Neemuch district hospital on Friday, August 27. Kanhaiyalal's friend Govind Bheel registered a complaint at Ratangarh police station, reported Hindustan Times.

Brutally Thrashed By Locals

His friend, Govind informed the police that Kanhaiyalal came to him on Thursday morning, August 26, and stated his wife had eloped with her brother-in-law. They rode their bikes to search for her. They were standing on the Neemuch-Singoli route while looking for public transportation and bicycles from his village.

According to the details shared by his friend, Kanhaiyalal took a stone and held it in his hand. He lost his balance and collided with a milkman's bike, Chitramal Gurjar. After both collapsed, he fled when Chitramal phoned his relatives and associates after the incident.

Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Verma also confirmed that after the accident, Gurjar lost his cool as the milk spilled on the road and then they beat up Bheel.The police jumped into action after a video of the incident went viral, but the accused had already left. The person was taken to the district hospital and died on Friday, according to the SP.

Criticism From Ministers; 'Inhuman' Incident

He added all eight defendants were charged under sections 302 (murder) and other parts of the Indian Penal Code, as well as the SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act. The five people arrested have been named Chhitarmal Gurjar (32), Mahendra Gurjar and Gopal Gurjar (all 40), Lokesh Balai (21), and Laxman Gurjar, according to the SP. The motorcycle, two four-wheelers, including a pick-up truck, and a nylon rope alleged to have been used in the crime have all been seized, according to him.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath tweeted that the incident was very"inhuman". He also said that it is the testimony to lawlessness prevailing in Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, Nath also demanded the state government to take immediate actions against the accused.

Also Read: Tribute To Olympians: Metro Pillars In Delhi Beautified With Graffiti Of Mirabai Chanu, Neeraj Chopra

Writer : Ankita Singh
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
