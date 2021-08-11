Transgender Persons Face Maximum Discrimination From Family: Study

According to a recent study by a professor based out of Chandigarh, transgender persons face maximum discrimination at home from family members since childhood.

Assistant Professor at DAV college, Dr Sonu R Kashyap conducted the study as a part of his PhD. For the research, he interacted with at least 20 transgender persons in Chandigarh and Mohali, The Indian Express reported.

The persons said they faced discrimination from their father or brother in the form of physical abuse. Many were alienated from the family after the neighbourhood intended to exclude them. Sexual abuse by relatives at an early age and verbal abuse by society was another challenge they faced.

Based on the response he received from the community members, Kashyap said that they felt socially excluded daily and struggled to have one source of income.

Of the total persons, only two could complete their graduation, despite facing obstacles they faced as students. The rest could not study beyond Class 7, clearly violating the fundamental rights.

Transgender persons are primarily associated with sex work, begging, dancing, being invited to celebrations as a part of the 'badhai' occupation. To add to its worse, there are no loan facilities available for them, the professor added.

Proposed Suggestions

According to Kashyap, reservation for transgender persons would help them receive their right to education, among other basic rights. But it requires a two-way approach —the teachers must be trained to handle situations in colleges and schools, making sure they do not face any discrimination or harassment.

Designating a job to a particular gender naturally diminishes that gender's authority in a society, and transgender people have been the prime sufferers. There is a need for the government and private sector to provide them job opportunities to overcome the stereotypical mindset.

For the loan issue, the government should instruct banks to provide loans at low interest rates, which will help them start small businesses and become self-employed, given the few opportunities for them.

