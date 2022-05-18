Pattern Of Insensitivity, Discrimination, Indifference: Why Trans Community In India Observe Higher Suicide Rates?

Transwoman actor Sherin Mathew, at 27 years of age, was found hanging in a room of a lodge at Chakkaraparambu, Kochi in Kerala, around 10:30 am. The police suspect suicide and have registered the case under unnatural death. According to people's statements around Sherin, officials noted that she had been feeling down the last few days. The body is expected to be shifted to Kalamassery Medical College, and the investigation procedures are ongoing.



Mathews had been a part of some minor roles in Malayalam cinema and was a model. The New Indian Express reports that this marks the fifth death by suicide of transgender people in the past year in Kochi itself, and this pattern speaks of a bigger problem prevalent in India.

Transgender Community In Cis-Normative Society

In an attempt to roughly define the transgender community, they represent a fluid range of gender identities and expressions. Transgender people might not identify fully or partially with the gender according to their assigned sex at birth.

The transgender community's experience living in a cis-gendered rigid society puts inexplicable pressure on their identity and mental health. In a study conducted in 2016 by H.G Virupaksha, D. Muralidhar, and J. Ramakrishna, 'Suicide and suicidal behaviour among transgender persons', 31% of transgender people across India had died by suicide, 50% have attempted suicide before the age of 20. According to Statista, 200 transgender people in India died by suicide in 2020. However, many cases are neglected and under-reported.

Pattern Of Insensitivity And Discrimination

A transgender person usually dreads retaliation due to their gender identity and transition, especially by family, relatives, and close friends shunning them, leaving them without tangible emotional and social support. Discrimination against transgender people at work, in educational institutes, in healthcare, and in administrative systems is one of the major causes of the trans community being outcasted by society. This leads to high unemployment rates and pushes them into a corner. Physical and sexual abuse of transgender people is ignored, and our culture accepts it as punishment for their' sins'. This mindset puts transgender people's mental health in jeopardy as well. They might go through withdrawal from society due to forced isolation. Public humiliation, harassment by police, and abuse by their partners and family are one of the primary reasons for suicide among transgender people, according to the Centre for Suicide Prevention.

(Helplines listed by The New Indian Express- If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

