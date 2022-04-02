All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Towards A Better Tomorrow! Indias First Integrated Smart City Launched In Tamil Nadu

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Towards A Better Tomorrow! India's First Integrated Smart City Launched In Tamil Nadu

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Tamil Nadu,  2 April 2022 4:39 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

As per reports, G Square City has laid down a lot into conceptualising this futuristic project by exploring various factors such as prime location accessibility and the most delinquent technological advancement.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

South India's largest real estate developer, G Square, launched Tamil Nadu's first Integrated Smart City spread across 120.7 acres on March 30. The foremost of its type in the nation, with over 150 world-class amenities, including a helipad, the Smart City would assist the company in promoting projects on plots through its brand new project.

First Integrated Smart City Project In India

G Square City, which is located along the Salem-Kochi Highway- also known as the Coimbatore bypass- is set to be the first Integrated Smart City in Tamil Nadu, encompassing26 commercial plots and 1,663 villa plots spanning over 120.7 acres 150 world-class amenities, including a 50,000 sq. ft clubhouse.

Residential Elite plots are priced at approximately Rs.8.5 lakh, and premium plots cost Rs.9.5 lakh per cent as an early-bird price. Meanwhile, commercial plots start from Rs. 2 crores, and residential plots start from Rs 28 lakh.

"This is a big and important milestone for us to set up the first and only Integrated Smart City in the country through G Square City," G Square CEO N Eshwar was quoted as saying on The Print.

As per reports, G Square City has laid down a lot into conceptualising this futuristic project by exploring various factors such as prime location accessibility and the most delinquent technological advancement.

Stepping Towards A Smart & More Sustainable Tomorrow

Coimbatore has been picked as a significant part of the Smart City Mission undertaken by the Ministry of Housing and Urban affairs. This project aims to help drive economic growth and boost the quality of life of people by enabling local area development and harnessing technology, mainly technology that leads to a smart outcome.

This project is also Tamil Nadu's first integrated smart city with a proposed hospital, school, mall, convenience store, and bank set to be a smart community project. This would also help integrate technological advancement and infrastructural development and, at the same time, deliver some of the finest amenities, Eshwar added.

Also Read: India Set To Get Effective Vaccine Against Tuberculosis By 2024, Reveals ICMR-NARI Scientist

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Tamil Nadu 
Smart City Mission 
smart city program 
Coimbatore 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X