Towards A Better Tomorrow! India's First Integrated Smart City Launched In Tamil Nadu

South India's largest real estate developer, G Square, launched Tamil Nadu's first Integrated Smart City spread across 120.7 acres on March 30. The foremost of its type in the nation, with over 150 world-class amenities, including a helipad, the Smart City would assist the company in promoting projects on plots through its brand new project.

First Integrated Smart City Project In India

G Square City, which is located along the Salem-Kochi Highway- also known as the Coimbatore bypass- is set to be the first Integrated Smart City in Tamil Nadu, encompassing26 commercial plots and 1,663 villa plots spanning over 120.7 acres 150 world-class amenities, including a 50,000 sq. ft clubhouse.

Residential Elite plots are priced at approximately Rs.8.5 lakh, and premium plots cost Rs.9.5 lakh per cent as an early-bird price. Meanwhile, commercial plots start from Rs. 2 crores, and residential plots start from Rs 28 lakh.

"This is a big and important milestone for us to set up the first and only Integrated Smart City in the country through G Square City," G Square CEO N Eshwar was quoted as saying on The Print.

As per reports, G Square City has laid down a lot into conceptualising this futuristic project by exploring various factors such as prime location accessibility and the most delinquent technological advancement.

Stepping Towards A Smart & More Sustainable Tomorrow

Coimbatore has been picked as a significant part of the Smart City Mission undertaken by the Ministry of Housing and Urban affairs. This project aims to help drive economic growth and boost the quality of life of people by enabling local area development and harnessing technology, mainly technology that leads to a smart outcome.

This project is also Tamil Nadu's first integrated smart city with a proposed hospital, school, mall, convenience store, and bank set to be a smart community project. This would also help integrate technological advancement and infrastructural development and, at the same time, deliver some of the finest amenities, Eshwar added.

